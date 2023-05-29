Disney Employees Strike For Higher Wages, Will Disrupt Park Operations

Another strike is expected to happen as Disney Cast Members continue to fight for higher pay and better working conditions.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has encountered quite a few operational issues recently due to the ongoing battle between Disney and Cast Member unions. Earlier this year, an entire parade was canceled due to Cast Members going on strike at the Resort, with another strike occurring earlier in May.

Now, Cast Member unions have warned Disney that they are going on strike once again, meaning Park operations will be affected.

The strike will take place on Tuesday, May 30. Much like the last public displays, Disneyland Paris Park operations are expected to be disrupted, with live entertainment most likely being canceled.

Disney has been battling with Cast Member unions stateside as well, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland facing similar issues.

American Disney Cast Members have been pushing for higher pay and better working conditions for months. Cast Members at Walt Disney World recently reached an agreement for higher wages, much like the Universal Orlando Resort did earlier this year.

Only time will tell if Disneyland Paris Cast Members will be able to successfully achieve higher pay, but Inside the Magic will continue to report on this important topic.

