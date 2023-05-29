Adults Scream Profanities During ‘Little Mermaid’ Theater Fight

A bizarre and unexpected incident broke out during a showing of one of Disney’s most-anticipated new films.

Few Disney films have been as anticipated as Disney’s live-action adaptation of their classic 1989 film The Little Mermaid. The new film, starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King released on May 26, 2023, and is already smashing the box office. b

The Little Mermaid (2023) is dominating the Memorial Day weekend, making $118 million on the film’s opening weekend. This is an incredibly strong number, especially when considering how divisive and controversial the film has been since it was first revealed Halle Bailey would be portraying Ariel in this retelling of a classic Disney story.

Bailey has spoken out multiple times about backlash to the film, with many calling her out for portraying the white animated Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989).

“I don’t really let that affect me,” she told British Vogue in an interview about the film. “I mean, I grew up in Georgia. I’m from the Deep South. Being a Black woman, in general, you just know the way things are and how people sometimes are just blatantly racist.”

Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to enjoy the film as it was intended. A video is going viral on social media sites like Twitter, showing a fight break out during a showing for the film:

Video emerges of adults fighting during a showing of #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/TySFcI7kws — Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) May 29, 2023

As you can see, Guests at the theater started yelling and swearing at each other.

We are not sure what prompted the fight, but it’s safe to say that the movie theater experience was ruined for all Guests involved. Some Guests in the theater even stated that “they need a refund.”

