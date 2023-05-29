Thousands of Guests Crowd Disney Theme Park Gates

Swarms of Guests huddled at the entrance to Disney, eagerly waiting for the theme park gates to finally open.

As you are already aware, the Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the busiest vacation destinations on earth. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are some of the most-visited destinations in the world, with Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, being the ideal family theme park.

However, the Disney Parks and Resorts are not just limited to the iconic California and Florida locations. The Walt Disney Company has branched out quite a bit since opening the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Now, Disney Parks can be found across the world, with Resorts located in America, Europe, and Asia.

By far one of the most impressive Disney Resorts is the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

Here, Guests will find all the classic rides and attractions Disney is famous for, as well as some new and exciting adventures that are exclusive to the Resort. The Resort is made up of two Parks, those being the Tokyo Disneyland Park and the Tokyo DisneySea Park.

The past few weeks have proven to be incredibly busy for the Resort, with thousands of Guests lining up every morning to “rope drop” the two theme Parks. As you can see in the photo below, Guests are eagerly waiting to enter the Parks:

Like all Disney Resorts, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort has some exciting projects currently underway, with the most interesting one revolving around Disney’s iconic Space Mountain roller coaster.

Announced back in 2022, this ambitious project involves Space Mountain and the surrounding area. The entire attraction will be reworked from the ground up as well as the surrounding area. A new plaza will be constructed, creating a fresh vision for Tomorrowland. The project is estimated to cost around 56 billion JPY ($412.3 million USD) and will be completed in 2027.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disneyland? Where’s your favorite Disney theme park?