Disney Quickly Removes Character From Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

An iconic character is now reportedly missing from one of Disney’s most iconic and historic theme park attractions.

At Disney, Guests will find some of the most classic and beloved theme park experiences in the world. From the spooky Haunted Mansion to the cute and sometimes annoying “it’s a small world,” the Disney Parks and Resorts are the place to be if you’re looking for fun and magic.

However, one attraction is perhaps Disney’s most famous, and it involves pirates.

There may not be a more iconic theme park attraction than Pirates of the Caribbean. This classic water ride first opened ta the Disneyland Resort in 1967 and was an instant hit. Eventually, the attraction made its way over to several other Disney Resorts, including Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Each and every version has undergone significant changes over the years, most notably in 2006 when Disney added characters, music, and theming from its successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise to the attraction. Previously, Guests riding Pirates of the Caribbean were embarking on a standalone adventure, but after 2006, Guests would now spot Jack Sparrow and other elements from the movies on the ride.

Of course, the most controversial change came with the “bride auction” scene. Originally, Guests would pass by pirates bidding on various women in captivity, a sight that is certainly not family-friendly.

Disney opted to change this scene entirely, adding a new female pirate character called Redd.

Unfortunately, a recent change to this attraction involves the removal of a character, or more specifically, an animal. Guests are now reporting that the parrot is missing from the ride. One Guest claimed they saw it completely broken and unmoving, prompting Disney to remove it quickly.

Hopefully, it will return to this beloved ride soon!

Another iconic character went missing from this ride recently, with Guests taking quick notice of the animatronic’s absence. Earlier this year, the pirate leaning over the bridge was gone, leaving Guests wondering what happened to him.

This pirate was infamous among Guests due to him being barefoot.

Do you enjoy this classic Disney ride? What’s your favorite Disney attraction?