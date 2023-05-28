Disneyland Railroad Engine Breaks, Guests Forced to Evacuate

One of the most iconic Disney Theme Park experiences broke down, forcing Guests to evacuate the attraction.

However, things cant be magical 100% of the time, not even at the Disney Parks. The immersion of a magical, problem-free destination will be broken occasionally as Guests deal with sometimes unavoidable issues. With the Disney theme parks being as popular as they are, one of the biggest issues Guests may face is the long wait times.

Guests also may be unlucky enough to experience a ride evacuation. To some, this is an unfortunate and annoying experience that tales up Guests’ precious Disney theme park time. To others, evacuating an attraction, especially a Disney one, is a coveted and rare experience, giving Guests a unique look into the ride itself.

Recently, Guests were forced to evacuate one of the most iconic Disney attractions of all time.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their historic rides and attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world.” But the Disneyland Railroad is in a league of its own when it comes to nostalgia and importance.

Walt Disney personally loved railroads, incorporating a real, working steam engine into the Disneyland Resort. Guests visiting other Disney Resorts will also find locomotives at the Parks, including at Walt Disney World.

However, these trains are still technically “attractions,” meaning they’re prone to issues just like the other rides. One Guest documented their experience of evacuating the railroad online, and you can check out the incredible photos down below:

“We got on at New Orleans Square, and a couple of minutes into our commute, the train came to a halt over the walkway that leads from the Hungry Bear to Galaxy’s Edge,” explains the Guest.

The conductor said the engine made a loud bang, so they stopped the train. Eventually, an engineer declared the train safe to operate, but the actual train wouldn’t start. The Guest claims they were stuck for around 45 minutes until Disney started the evacuation process.

This is truly a special and rare sight for Guests, despite the evacuation protocols being somewhat unsafe. The Guest states that they had to walk over some unstable rocks and parts of the wooden track.

Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride or attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!