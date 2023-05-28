Disney Ride Reopens Unexpectedly With Controversial Theming Intact

One of Walt Disney World’s fastest and most-thrilling experiences opened unexpectedly, surprising fans and Guests alike.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of fantastic rides, attractions, and experiences. At each of the four Orlando theme parks, Guests will find classic, old-school adventures as well as thrilling, high-tech attractions.

However, few rides are as thrilling as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This high-speed adventure takes Guests on an exhilarating journey through the dark and includes several inversions. So far, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is the only ride to go upside down at Walt Disney World.

The ride is notable for its inversions as well as its theming, which centers around the legendary rock band Aerosmith. The ride features the entire band in its pre-show as well as the band’s music during the experience.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster soft-opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 26, months before its rumored return date. At this time, it is unknown what the official reopening day of the roller coaster is, but Guests may be lucky enough to ride it right now!

This attraction has been a very hot topic in the Disney Parks community lately, with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler currently involved in a very controversial lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s.

This prompted rumors suggesting Aerosmith would be replaced with a new band. Some rumors even suggested that this was the reason for the closure, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster set to receive a total makeover by the time it reopened. This is not the case, however, with the ride only being closed for a few months. A total retheme would take a lot longer than that.

However, when this ride reopened a few days ago, Guests were quick to notice nothing had been changed. Steven Tyler, along with his bandmates, are still present in the ride, as is the band’s music.

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Do you enjoy Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?