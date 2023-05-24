Intense Swarm of Guests Storm Disney Park Entrance

One Disney Resort faced an intense amount of Guests recently as they all attempted to make it into the Parks early.

Since 1971, Guests have flocked to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. With four theme parks, two water parks, and an incredible shopping center, it’s no wonder why Disney World is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

But it’s easy to forget there’s a whole host of other Disney Resorts out there. Of course, there’s the original Disneyland Resort in California, but there’s also an incredible collection of Parks internationally as well.

The Walt Disney Company has branched out quite a bit since opening the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Now, Disney Parks can be found across the world, with Resorts located in America, Europe, and Asia.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

At both Parks, Guests will find some incredible rides and attractions, as well as some superb live entrainment and delicious cuisine. The Tokyo Disneyland Resort is incredibly popular, and much like the U.S. Parks, Guests line up early in the morning to make the most of their day.

A shocking photo was taken recently of the hectic morning at the Resort. You can take a look at the crowds below:

Tokyo Disneyland is very popular 😂 😱 pic.twitter.com/BUBa0kghgU — Imaginat1on (@imaginat1on) May 24, 2023

As you can see, the international Disney Parks are just as crowded as the American ones, maybe even more on days like this!

In other news, Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Space Mountain will soon be completely remodeled entirely.

Announced back in 2022, this ambitious project involves Space Mountain and the surrounding area. This newly developed plaza will be constructed from the ground up creating a fresh vision for Tomorrowland. The project is estimated to cost around 56 billion JPY ($412.3 million USD) and will be completed in 2027.

Have you ever been to an international Disney Park? What’s your favorite Disney Resort to visit?