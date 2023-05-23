Guest Fractures Leg in Disney World, Multiple Injuries Reported

A new report shares details regarding several incidents that happened at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

According to a new report, several Guests experience health concerns while visiting Walt Disney World in the first few months of 2023.

Florida’s biggest theme parks, which include places like the Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resorts as well as SeaWorld and LEGOLAND, are required to self-report Guests’ injuries when they are hurt on rides and attractions and hospitalized for at least 24 hours after their injury.

Between January 5, and March 29, a total of four different Guests reported various health concerns after experiencing attractions at the Resort.

In January, a Guest experienced a cardiac event while riding Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom.

In February, a 72-year-old Guest with a pre-existing condition had a stroke-like symptom after riding Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Later in February, a Guest felt disoriented after riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In March, a 67-year-old Guest fell and fractured their leg after disembarking The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. The report also details several incidents that occurred at other Florida theme parks like SeaWorld and the Universal Orlando Resort.

