Several Guests Face Health Concerns at Universal Studios

A new report has revealed several injuries reported from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando, Florida, is perhaps one of the best places to go if you’re a fan of theme parks. From Walt Disney World and SeaWorld to Universal Studios and LEGOLAND, Guests will find thrills, chills, and some delicious treats no matter which one they choose.

Over the years, all of these theme parks have added to their growing lists of rides, attractions, and experiences, promising Guests an amazing time. The Universal Orlando Resort is the best example of this, opening two new attractions in the last few years that rival the best of th best, those being Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Unfortunately, accidents still happen, and Guests get injured at the Parks and Resorts. A new injury report details the first round of injuries for the first quarter of 2023.

According to the new report, two injuries were reported between February and March of 2023. The first injury took place on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, an intense roller coaster located at Universal Studios Florida.

A Guest claimed to have an intense headache after exiting the ride. This incident was reported on February 11, 2023.

A month later, on March 12, 2023, a Guest experienced abdominal pain after riding Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

A Guest also claimed to feel lightheaded after riding an attraction at SeaWorld in January.