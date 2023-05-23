Iconic Disney Park Ride Closing This Summer

An absolutely iconic theme park attraction will be shutting down very, very soon at the original Disneyland Resort.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some truly incredible experiences, ranging from thrilling adventures to slow-moving dark rides that are fun for the whole family. Over the years, the Disneyland Resort has entertained millions of Guests with its vast collection of rides, attractions, and entertainment options.

However, one attraction is about as classic as you can get, and it involves one of Disney’s most cherished cartoon characters.

When people think about the Disney Parks, they often picture rides like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and of course, Dumbo the Flying Elephant. This beloved ride is not complex or immersive, but it’s proven to be extremely popular among families.

This carnival-style ride features Dumbo and allows Guests to adjust their height during the adventure.

Unfortunately, as is common with all theme parks, this ride will be closing soon.

According to the official Disneyland website, Dumbo the Flying Elephant will be closing on July 3, 2023. This iconic attraction will be closed for refurbishment for an indefinite amount of time, meaning it could be offline for as little as a few days or as long as a few months.

In other news, Guests on the west coast now have the chance to ride an all-new ride: Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. This immersive dark ride is c completely trackless and takes Guests on a projection-filled journey. We first saw this ride open at Walt Disney World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and it can now be found at Mickey’s Toontown, an area that was recently remodeled.

What’s your favorite classic Disney Park experience? Will you be visiting the Parks soon?