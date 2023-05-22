Disney to Fire Hundreds of Employees Effective Immediately

After several rounds of layoffs, The Walt Disney Company will once again be firing hundreds of its employees.

We first learned of Disney’s mass-layoff plan back at The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 earnings call. Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped the bombshell, declaring that around 7,000 jobs would be cut as a part of this company-wide restructuring. During the call, The Walt Disney Company shared its ginormous profits, posting an increase of 35% on the Parks side of things. This translated into $2.1 billion from Disney’s collection of Parks alone.

These layoffs have come in phases, with the third round of planned layoffs starting today, May 22, 2023. This third round is expected to affect roughly 700 positions via Deadline

The layoffs were not expected to hit the theme park division hard, though they have been affected. The target of this third round is not specified.