BREAKING: Disney World ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Closing Permanently

Just over a year after opening the first-of-its-kind Star Wars hotel, Walt Disney World Resort announced its permanent closure.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened on March 1, 2022. Though initial sailings of the immersive galactic experience sold out immediately, sales plummeted in the following months. Rumors of poor technology and customer service appeared to scare away the already-limited number of Guests who could afford the premium cost.

Months ago, Walt Disney World Resort introduced discounts to save the failing Star Wars hotel. But it wasn’t enough. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage from September 28 to 30, 2023.

In a public statement shared by Nexstar journalist Scott Gustin, Disney wrote: “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our Guests and fans.”

“We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months,” Disney wrote.

Galactic Starcruiser bookings are currently paused as Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members prioritize those Guests with bookings after September 30. If you’re hoping for one final voyage to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, bookings will reopen on May 26:

A note for impacted guests: “For Guests who previously booked a voyage on or after Sept. 30, we will be contacting you soon to discuss your options and modify your plans. As we prioritize these Guests, at this time, new bookings are temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was the first truly immersive Walt Disney World Resort hotel, connected directly to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Dedicated entertainment Cast Members worked diligently to bring the magic to life, connecting Guests’ experiences on rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run to their stories on board the ship.

The decision comes among other company-wide budget cuts and layoffs. Hours earlier, Walt Disney Imagineering announced that it would officially cancel its one billion dollar move to Lake Nona, Florida. It is currently unknown what will happen to Imagineers and Starcruiser Cast Members whose roles will soon be eliminated.

