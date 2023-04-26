D23 Suffers Massive Layoffs, Complete Restructuring Imminent

As the third day of the massive Disney layoffs continues through the second round, Disney fan club D23 suffers a considerable cut to its staff, over one-third, with the club undergoing imminent restructuring.

Over the last few weeks, many have happened regarding these Disney layoffs’ first and second rounds.

The First Round of Disney Layoffs

Disney first mentioned these mass layoffs in February of this year, detailing the layoffs of over 7,000 employees. These new details regarding the releases are coming in just after Disney Cast Member Unions met with Disney officials to secure a new vote on increased wages for Disney employees.

Industry insider and digital journalist Ashley Carter released a tweet confirming when these layoffs would begin:

Disney begins 1st round of layoffs this week, according to a memo CEO Bob Iger sent to employees Monday. Leaders will notify impacted workers over the next 4 days: “This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company’s workforce reductions." pic.twitter.com/29Hwb324aC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 27, 2023

The shock of these layoffs came when Disney announced the first victims, high-level executives from FreeForm and Hulu, Disney’s digital platforms.

Aside from the executives, the first round of Disney layoffs included around 4,000 employees spanning the Walt Disney Company and its counterparts.

The layoffs continued with Disney letting go of Jeffrey R. Epstein, longtime VP of Corporate Communications and spokesperson for the D23 fan club.

Netflix also suffered heavy losses in the first round of these unfortunate layoffs.

The Second Round Begins This Week, Includes D23 Layoffs

With the first layoffs ending weeks ago, the second round began this past Monday.

The first to get the news of their departure from the Mouse House was FiveThirtyEight, one of Disney’s ABC-affiliated news sites.

Now, we got word that D23, the famous Disney fan club, also received news that nearly one-third of their staff would be let go.

In a report from Deadline, D23 received “double-digit” layoffs, which indicates that a potential and imminent restructuring is on the horizon.

No word on whether or not their September D23 event will be affected by this news.

More layoffs will continue throughout the week as the Mouse House expects to lay off more than 7,000 people across their entire company, including that umbrella under the Walt Disney Company.

What are your thoughts on these unfortunate layoffs?