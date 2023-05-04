Exclusive Content from ‘Star Wars’ Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser Streaming Today

Free content from the Star Wars hotel?

In concept, the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser isn’t a bad idea at all. Star Wars is immensely popular, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been very successful both at the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort, and given the opportunity, what fan of the franchise wouldn’t want to have an immersive experience at a completely Star Wars-themed hotel?

While yes, there is plenty that comes with the experience, the cost versus what is given is exorbitant. Since the beginning, many fans have had to just look on while those with the money or specially invited Guests enjoy the experience. This pricing out of many of the fanbase has led to some problems in recent months.

It’s no secret that Disney is scrambling a bit with the Star Wars hotel. Massive gaps in bookings canceled “voyages,” and more have all led to the company making big changes in how they do business surrounding the Halcyon Starcruiser. Fans of Disney Parks, as well as Star Wars, have seen the company offering discounts, package deals, and more in an effort to bolster attendance and bookings.

Still, amidst all this, offerings from the Galactic Starcruiser have been kept exclusive. The entertainment, the shopping, and dining options aboard have all been reserved for those willing to drop the money to stay in the hotel…until now, that is! As part of the celebration for Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, Disney and Lucasfilm are making one experience just a bit more accessible.

Posted to their official social media accounts, as well as the D23 website, Disney released a tracklist for the Galactic Starcruiser soundtrack, with songs sung by the Twi’Lek character and Sublight Lounge singer, Gaya. With track titles like “Gaya!,” “New World,” and “Coaxium,” it’s clear that Imagineers and songwriters went to great lengths to make each song fit within the Galaxy of Star Wars.

It does make sense to release these tracks, given the flagging popularity of the hotel and because of the Star Wars celebration, but there could be one more motivation behind this specific release. One of the many complaints that fans have had with the experience has been that the characters with whom they interact aren’t ones they know and love. Could this be an effort to familiarize more of the fanbase with the main characters of the Galactic starcruiser?

Regardless, this represents just one of the many offerings for May the Fourth, including more music, this time from Oga’s Cantina, the second season of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+, and many more little ways to bring that Galaxy Far, Far Away closer to home. Stay tuned to see just what Disney and Lucasfilm have to offer in the coming weeks and months!

