Party All Day With DJ R3X at Oga’s Cantina for May the 4th

Perhaps the best way to celebrate May the 4th, AKA Star Wars Day, is by grabbing a drink at Oga’s Cantina inside Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. But if you can’t make your way over to Disneyland or Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Disney World Resort, the second best thing would be to crank up the 24-hour live stream of DJ R3x, now playing on Disney’s YouTube channel.

The live stream started last night and will presumably last throughout the whole day. While it isn’t visually interesting, with just a loop of DJ R3X waving his hand repeatedly, it isn’t much different from the real-life experience you get at Oga’s Cantina. Unlike his time on Star Tours, the REX droid (now R3X) doesn’t communicate with the Guests at the Park unless you count music as a form of communication.

DJ R3X is looping the entire playlist that could be heard at the cantina. If you close your eyes and make your own cocktails, it almost feels like you’re there. There are two playlists, R3X’s Playlist #1 and #2, which are also available on Spotify for those who want to jam out in the car.

The first one features 18 songs and is 47 minutes long, while the second playlist is only nine songs and 25 minutes long. Together that’s about an hour and fifteen minutes worth of music, so it’s safe to assume the 24-hour live stream will repeat the playlist at least a dozen times back to back. Or they may just mix things up a bit. Some of the stellar songs on the playlist include Cantina Song, aka Mad About Mad About Me, Bright Suns, Goola Bukee, and Beep Boop Bop.

While the live stream seems like a lazy, last-minute idea, it is rather stimulating as the music from the playlist is meant for casual listening. After all, most of the songs are just background music for Guests who are visiting Oga’s Cantina. The live stream is perfect for playing in the background during work today, or as previously mentioned, you can turn your house into the cantina and celebrate May the 4th as if you’re at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

