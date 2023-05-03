New Star Wars Experience Coming to Disney World

It’s May, so Star Wars Day is just around the corner – tomorrow. A new Star Wars experience is coming this week for fans to get the chance to capture some fantastic moments inside Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

There’s been a lot going on with Star Wars at Disney, from new experiences to new merch, food, and much more.

Before getting into this new Star Wars experience, let’s find out everything currently offered at the Disney Parks for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Exciting Things Happening at Disney for Star Wars Day – New Star Wars Experience

Star Wars Day, which usually falls on May 4, was born to celebrate all Star Wars. The reason behind May 4 being chosen is due to the famous phrase, “May the Force be with you,” sounding like May 4.

At Disney Parks worldwide, Star Wars Day is celebrated with new merchandise, foods, experiences, and much more!

In Disneyland California, classic Star Wars characters made a surprise appearance for Guests to enjoy and conduct meet-n-greets, aside from excellent photo ops.

For this month only, Disney is giving away a chance for Star Wars fans to enjoy Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser for FREE for two nights.

Disney also released trailers and information regarding their upcoming Star Wars tv shows and films, including the forthcoming release of Taika Waititi’s film.

But as mentioned above, Disney is also celebrating this upcoming day with a new and exciting experience for fans to enjoy at Hollywood Studios!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios New Star Wars Experience

Disney World announced a new photo opportunity that Guests can enjoy exclusively for a limited time.

Disney PhotoPass Service is launching many brand-new photo opportunities for Guests to participate in throughout May 4 and a few days after.

New Holopuck Magic Shots

Located inside Batuu, Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunters, and others, you can get a photo of a holopuck that reveals details of your next target.

Get Up-Close and Personal With BB-8

Fans tomorrow during May 4 can also get a photo with the BB-8!

Per the official Disney website:

This is the droid you’re looking for. Given the whispers about sightings of individuals associated with the Resistance around Black Spire Outpost, it’s no surprise that you can spot this loveable and loyal astromech in your image.

Get the Chance to Take a Photo With the Armorer From ‘The Mandalorian’

This is the way!

Starting tomorrow and running through May 11, Guests can get the chance to take a photo with their very own beskar armor designed by the one and only Amoreror from the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

Here’s a better description of the photo op:

With this new Disney PhotoPass Lens, you can opt for a bright and bold color palette like Sabine Wren’s armor, or keep your design more discreet – the choice is yours.

Wield the Darksaber and Become a True Mandalorian

You read that right; you can now, starting tomorrow, hold the lightsaber that will unite all of Mandalore and get some fantastic photos in the meantime!

The Disney site says it better:

Starting tomorrow, this blade can be found across from Oga’s Cantina after dark. Just remember the wise words Kanan Jarrus once shared about this lightsaber: “That sword is old, heavy, but powerful. Respect its strength.”

Get a Picture With This Adorable and Reliable Droid, BD-1 – New Star Wars Experience

Don’t underestimate a droid! Be sure before you head off on your next adventure at Galaxy’s Edge; you stick a pose with this cute little fellow.

Besides all these fantastic new and exciting opportunities, Disney also offers more cool photo opportunities like here.