Huge Development Reported on Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ Film

Taika Waititi's Star Wars film just got a big update

With off-the-wall movies like Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and What We Do In the Shadows (2014) and funny but heartwarming offerings like Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016), Taika Waititi gained significant steam in the last decade, winning over audiences with his capacity for both humor and heart. Naturally, like Marvel, Lucasfilm would want to add his talent to the franchise, but, with changes at Disney, among other things, fans have been concerned…

When Bob Iger returned to the Walt Disney Company, he put out a mandate to the entertainment giant, saying that each department, each company needed to be selective and focus on quality over quantity. Both Marvel President Kevin Feige and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took this to heart, and soon projects began disappearing from the release schedule or being branded with the ominous “coming soon.”

After the disappearance or rescheduling of many Marvel projects, fans began to wonder about Star Wars. There were a lot of projects, movies, series, and more in the books; what would become of them? At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration, fans found out. Kathleen Kennedy revealed that many films and series, like the ones spearheaded by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins, would be shelved but that others would survive.

Among the surviving projects, surprisingly enough, after the dismal reception of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), is the Taika Waititi-headed film. Though details are hard to come by, the director has still been said to be making the film, even years after saying that he would “ruin Star Wars” in a sarcastic jibe to fans.

Now, finally, there is another update to this project. According to Deadline, though busy, the director is slated to begin production on his Star Wars film next year! This update, which puts the film’s release much sooner than expected, is exciting news, coming right off the heels of Kathleen Kennedy announcing the three new Star Wars films not at all that long ago.

No one knows what the movie would be about, but since the end of the Skywalker Saga and such projects as The Mandalorian, Andor, and others, the door is wide open for Waititi to flex his creative muscle. Depending on how much CGI is used versus practical effects, fans could easily see his Star Wars movie hitting theaters as early as 2025 or 2026.

