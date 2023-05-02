‘Star Wars’ Hits Major Development Gap

2023-2024 is shaping to be a spectacular season for the Star Wars franchise. In the last month alone, we have seen the conclusion of a spectacular chapter of The Mandalorian and several incredible announcements for upcoming projects. However, some Star Wars fans might struggle with the time between the season premiere of Ahsoka and the newer chapters.

Not including the animated series like Young Jedi Adventures and Visions Volume 2, dedicated fans will have to find some way to fill the void over the few months. Fortunately for them, it’s a big galaxy with tons of adventures to offer.

‘Star Wars’ Deals with Dead Space

The Mandalorian is one of the most successful and popular series on Disney+, and its season three finale was an absolutely perfect sendoff for Din Djarin and Grogu. However, like any good element of showbiz, it left fans wanting so much more. Part of what makes Star Wars such a success is that it’s a universe we all want to return to again and again.

Star Wars isn’t just one central plot, but an entire network of branching storylines connected by the power of the Force. While the ongoing plight of the Jedi and the Sith is a central focal point, but not the only narrative in the galaxy. Variety is the spice of life, after all.

The two previously mentioned animated series, Young Jedi Adventures and Visions Volume 2, are set to premier for May the Fourth on Disney+, but fans will still have to wait until August for Ahsoka and possibly longer for Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte in 2024. Naturally, many might be wondering how they can fill all that time.

Meditate On This, We Will…

Not including the animated series, whose canon could be entirely debatable, fans won’t the next big chapter of the Star Wars saga for at least two months. Moreover, it’s hard telling where the events of The Mandalorian will stand between now and season four. This poses a particular problem for fans who simply can’t get enough of the galaxy, especially the more impatient ones.

Any field of study will tell you that it’s never a bad idea to brush up on the fundamentals. Along with re-watching all the classic Star Wars movies, there is still a wealth of material to scratch that intergalactic itch.

In preparation for Ahsoka, many fans might want to quickly recap some of her work in Clone Wars and Rebels. Others might want to catch up on Andor for some background on the ugly side of an Imperial galaxy. Rewatching and reviewing might only do so much to bridge that gap, but fans can’t say they don’t have options.

