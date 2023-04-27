‘The Mandalorian’ Gives Pedro Pascal the Perfect Send-Off

With the success of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal seems to be Hollywood’s golden boy. The actor has come a long way since he first stepped into the galaxy far away. Since 2019, the iconic space western has given fans a different side of Star Wars, and the success has been beyond impressive.

With the trajectory of the actor’s career, rumors and reports of Pascal stepping down from the role have been circulating social media for some time. While no there has been no official confirmation or denial to this claim, Disney and Star Wars might have already given him a picture-perfect ending.

Closing the Book on The Mandalorian

Season three recently had its grand finale and (at least in this writer’s opinion), it came with the ideal ending for Din Djarin and Grogu. That being said, it takes more than just the satisfying image of Mando and Baby Yoda kicking back on their cozy homestead waiting for their next adventure.

If it’s one thing any epic series like this one needs, it’s character development. Din Djarin was a rag-tag gun for hire, torn from his parents by the Dark Side, and forever chasing his next bounty in an unforgiving galaxy. Enter one mysterious infant alien, and his narrative was forever changed.

Once a foundling of a Mandalorian cult becomes an adoptive father raising a promising apprentice. An outlaw picking off bounties for his next meal transforms an armored symbol of victory against the Empire. Nearly every prominent chapter following his acceptance of Grogu helps Din Djarin come to terms and amend the trauma of his past.

Everything both the titular Mandalorian and his young ward experience has all led up to that final image of them on Nevarro. Both characters have been torn from their homes, dragged across the galaxy, and chased by evil forces. Now that the two have a home and a support network to call their own, what more do they really need?

Long story short, it’s an all’s-well-ends-well scenario with everything tied up in a neat bow. Now that Din Djarin and Grogu can rest on their laurels, maybe it’s time for Bo-Katan to lead season four with her return to the throne of Mandalore.

Is this the end for Mando and Grogu? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!