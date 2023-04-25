Bo-Katan to Replace Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’

Season three of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was easily one of the series’ best and brightest, bringing together multiple clans of bounty hunters and mercenaries to reclaim the throne of Mandalore from the grasp of the Empire. However, could this be the end for Din Djarin and Grogu?

Spoilers from this point onward. The finale of The Mandalorian’s third season saw Mando and his adopted alien son resting on their laurels at their own homestead on Nevarro before the credits rolled, and it’s honestly a picture-perfect ending for the two characters. If that is indeed the case, which it realistically could be, where could the upcoming season four possibly go?

Bo-Katan Takes the Throne

Katee Sackhoff’s Queen of Mandalore, Bo-Katan Kryze, had a much bigger role to play in this season than in seasons prior. The leader of the Night Owls arguably had just as much screen time and just as much importance as her silver-clad counterpart, and with Din Djarin and Grogu catching their breath on Nevarrow for a while, it only makes sense that she takes the spotlight for season four.

Bo-Katan has a longer history with the Star Wars universe, having debuted in Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars series, so the argument could be made that she is far more developed and has more of a story to tell. While Mando and Baby Yoda are relaxing at their home on the range, the Mandalorians new queen has an empire to lead.

What The Mandalorian Has Confirmed

The season ends with the Mandalorians taking back the planet Mandalore from Moff Gideon and his forces, but that doesn’t mean the journey is over for the rest of the tribe. The planet is still an untamed and unforgiving landscape, and the kingdom is still in ruins after the Night of a Thousand Tears. Additionally, the Mandalorians aren’t the only ones on the planet’s surface either.

Not only are they faced with the hostile creatures, but there might be even more survivors who have cultivated settlements. This could set up for the growth of the tribe and possibly even some turf wars for a Game-of-Thrones-esque scenario. Either way, the Mandalorians will need a bold leader at the forefront of it all.

While we’re not saying that Din Djarin and Grogu won’t return, as they are both the faces of the franchise, it might be that they will soon take a back seat. If Pedro Pascal truly is stepping away from the series, who better to replace him than the Queen of the Mandalorians?

Would you watch a Bo-Katan series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!