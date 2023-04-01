Katee Sackhoff Reveals “Nano Droids” Help Keep Bo-Katan’s Hair Perfect in ‘The Mandalorian’

Star Wars fans will argue about anything and everything, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Some of the biggest arguments in the franchise have led to some of the biggest revelations via fan theories that are part of every single property within the umbrella of the franchise. However, some arguments are of higher importance. For instance, how does Katee Sackhoff keep Bo-Katan’s hair so perfect in The Mandalorian?

Katee Sackhoff is one of the biggest success stories in Star Wars currently, as the actress was initially the voice actor for Bo-Katan Kryze during The Clone Wars. Instead of recasting the character completely, The Mandalorian cast Sackhoff again, which is one of the best decisions that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni could have made. Sackhoff understands the character’s nature and has performed exceptionally in the live-action role.

Despite her incredible acting prowess, one thing has been bugging fans. How exactly does Bo-Katan’s hair stay so camera ready every time she removes her helmet? Granted, that can quickly happen in animation, as the hair doesn’t need to flow or get messed up. However, live-action portrayals are a completely different story.

Funny enough, Katee Sackhoff revealed to Comicbook the secret behind how Bo-Katan keeps her hair perfect, even after removing her helmet. According to Sackhoff, “I feel like, in Bo’s world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times.”

Using nano droids to keep hair perfect is entirely understandable in the Star Wars universe. For all we know, Bo-Katan could have a specialized Mandalorian helmet that allows her to breathe and ensures her hair looks immaculate.

The real reason why Bo-Katan’s hair is so well groomed is that Katee Sackhoff is given a two-piece helmet. “So there’s like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it’s actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet,” she said.

Sackhoff knows how to have fun, especially in the confines of the Star Wars universe, as she claims that nano droids are inside her helmet, grooming her hair for when she is ready to take it off. Though that would be ridiculous, Bo-Katan is a leader, so it also makes sense that she must always keep up appearances.

