The Touching Tribute You May Have Missed In ‘The Mandalorian’

This moment in The Mandalorian was sheer class.

Star Wars, and by extension, Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau are no strangers to slipping in subtle nods and homages into The Mandalorian and other content. References to other films and franchises, other Star Wars films, and more are replete throughout the series. This latest little Easter Egg, however, is by far the most heartfelt and touching tribute yet.

The first live-action appearance of anyone in Mandalorian armor, and therefore, the first hint at their existence, was Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980). No one really knew much about the mysterious figure, but his look and demeanor were cool enough that he started a cult following. For years, the bounty hunter who had a total of ten words in the franchise (if you count his final scream into the Sarlacc) has captivated the imagination of fans the world over.

For years it was only Boba Fett (Bulloch) that provided fans with an image of Mandalorians, until the appearance of his father/DNA donor, Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Even then, in live-action canon, there were only two that wore the armor. Far from turning fans away, this only increased their excitement for the culture until finally, Disney and Lucasfilm canonized their culture, first in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then in live-action with The Mandalorian.

It’s only fitting, however, that the extremely successful franchise pays homage to the man who started it all, who was the first Mandalorian. In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself), along with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), and the entire Mandalorian Covert, retake Nevarro from the Pirate King, Gorian Shard (Nonso Anozie). In thanks, Greef Karga (Carl Weather) cedes a huge swath of land to them and mentions specifically “Bulloch Canyon.” This, of course, is in reference to Jeremy Bulloch, the first Boba Fett, and the first Mandalorian.

Given that this will be the new home and gathering place for all Mandalorians in the future of Star Wars, it’s only fitting that the first man to wear the helmet and armor is the one honored. Bulloch, who passed away in 2020, remained a fan throughout his life, appearing in armor at many conventions and events, always happy to sign an autograph. This tribute is only fitting, cementing his legacy in the lore, as Temuera Morrison carries on the legacy of the very first Mandalorian.

