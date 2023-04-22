Pedro Pascal May Be Quitting ‘The Mandalorian’ Soon

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian is one of the world’s most popular television shows, thanks, in part, to Pascal himself. The actor is everywhere.

But a new announcement may see him stepping away from the Star Wars franchise and saying goodbye to Din Djarin for a long time.

The Mandalorian‘s third season just wrapped, and with it, Star Wars fans got left with a lot of answered questions and just enough to tide them over until the next “Mando-Verse” installment, Ahsoka from Dave Filoni. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has run for an impressive three seasons and cemented actor Pedro Pascal as a new leading man in the galaxy far, far away.

Perhaps most well-known initially for this work as Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones and later as Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos, Pascal gained superstardom recognition as the bounty hunter and “dad” of “Baby Yoda”, Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

His star continued to rise with the second season of the hit Star Wars space Western and for his role as Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). Known for his charisma and witty personality, Pascal has become the unofficial “daddy” of the Internet, with the actor often going viral and trending online.

The lone wolf meets cub trope that Pascal helped portray with Grogu in The Mandalorian was further enhanced in HBO’s smash hit success The Last of Us. Based on the Naughty Dog game of the same name, The Last of Us debuted to critical acclaim and saw Pascal’s Joel Miller take Bella Ramsey’s Ellie Williams under his wing in a post-apocalyptic world.

Now, a new announcement may be the precursor to Pascal having to step away from The Mandalorian and his role as Din Djarin.

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian

Let’s remember that The Mandalorian Season 3’s production was affected by Pascal’s work as the leading man in The Last of Us. There is a second season greenlit and in development, meaning the actor’s schedule is about the get tight once again. That, teamed with the confirmation that The Mandalorian Season 4 is coming and also the very clear comment from Jon Favreau that The Mandalorian as a series does not yet have an end, suggests Pascal may be called back to Mandalore very soon. It is the Disney era of Star Wars‘ most well-received project, after all.

In addition, there is also the notion that The Mandalorian is not just about Din Djarin anymore — that is, the character is no longer exclusively the titular Mando character. As seen in The Mandalorian Season 3, Din Djarin rejoined his tribe and became allies with Bo-Katan Kryze, who also ended the season wielding the prolific Darksaber against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Katee Sackhoff’s character, first established in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, essentially became the co-lead on The Mandalorian Season 3 and was even tasked by The Armorer (Emily Swallow) to unite the factions spread across the galaxy.

Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa even confirmed that the show was more than just Pascal’s Din Djarin.

So with all that in mind, the announcement that Pascal will be joining Matt Damon in Drive-Away Dolls (2023) is another example of how in demand this actor is. Drive-Away Dolls comes from director Ethan Coen, stars Pascal and Damon, and Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in a comedy caper that finds characters Jamie and Marian “[I]n search of a fresh start.” The synopsis (via IndieWire) goes on reveal that “the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, and Bill Camp also star in Drive-Away Dolls.

Also on the slate, Pascal will be appearing in Strange Way of Life (2023), Silva (2023), Tropico, My Dentist’s Murder Trial (with David Harbour), Freaky Tales, and The Uninvited.

With so many projects, and when looking through the lens of the above comments and facts, it may be that Pascal steps away from playing Din Djarin in upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian and make a heroic return in the recently announced “Mando-Verse” crossover movie from Dave Filoni. Will Boba Fett show up? Who knows?

Of course, this is just speculation based on factors present in the entertainment world today. Neither Lucasfilm nor The Walt Disney Company has made any comments about Pascal’s future in the Star Wars universe.

Do you think Pedro Pascal may quit Star Wars?