‘The Mandalorian’ Just Made the Darksaber Irrelevant

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3 finale.

The third season of The Mandalorian has officially come to an end, and with that, the unexpected demise of a sacred object: the Darksaber.

“Chapter 24: The Return” wrapped up many loose ends introduced throughout the third season of the hit Star Wars spinoff show. A core theme of this season was reuniting all sects of Mandalorians, from Bo-Katan’s (Katee Sackhoff) former Nite Owls to the conservative Children of the Watch, to other stragglers who survived the Night of a Thousand Tears.

In the episode, Bo-Katan and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) hash it out with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in one final duel to reclaim their homeworld from the grasp of the Imperial Remnant. While Bo-Katan is facing off against Gideon, the Imperial warlord uses his advanced Dark Trooper armor to tear the Darksaber from Bo-Katan’s hands and crushes it in his fist, rendering it useless. In doing so, Gideon destroys over a millennium of Mandalorian history.

As Star Wars fans know, the Darksaber is the most powerful weapon a Mandalorian can wield. Dating back to the time of Tarre Vizsla—the first Jedi Mandalorian, and the blade’s creator—the Darksaber became a symbol of strength and leadership. Possessing the Darksaber was enough to earn the respect of all Mandalorians and could only be rightfully won through combat. We’ve seen prominent characters such as Darth Maul, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, and others use the blade in various Star Wars projects.

The Darksaber became a key plot point throughout Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which saw Bo-Katan attempting to reclaim the weapon from Gideon after he stole it during the Purge. Din, who bested Gideon in combat, rightfully wielded the Darksaber until “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” when he transferred ownership of the blade back to Bo-Katan on a technicality.

But her repossession of the weapon was short-lived, leaving many fans confused about why the Darksaber was such a significant plot point in the first place. Bo-Katan losing the weapon didn’t seem to hinder her plans in the slightest, and the clans were all brought together by the end of the episode under her new leadership. However, there’s a reasonable explanation behind The Mandalorian showrunners’ decision to have Gideon destroy the blade, and it’s not exactly spelled-out in the finale.

For one, Gideon, in his mind, thought destroying the Mandalorians’ most precious weapon would weaken them and that no one would be able to unite the shattered clans without its influence. But, as stated by Bo-Katan, Mandalorians are stronger together—Darksaber or not. Perhaps, this signifies a new Mandalore, one that’s not as reliant on ancient traditions and archaic beliefs.

Still, the possibility remains that the Darksaber is somehow still intact. Although its beskar hilt looks beyond repair, the blade’s main source of energy—its Kyber Crystal—may have survived the explosion. However, it seems like the show has no intentions of bringing back the weapon anytime soon.

Although it may seem odd that Star Wars dedicated so much time to exploring the lore of the Darksaber, its destruction is symbolic of something much more significant for this new era of Mandalorians. In the past, Mandalorian culture had emphasized the importance of individuality, with power being placed on a single leader, leading to constant challenges and wars for possession of the Darksaber.

Bo-Katan intends to lead a new, peaceful Mandalore spared from politics and constant infighting. Now that the Darksaber, a sacred relic from the past, is gone, the old ways of Mandalorian culture will die with it.

What do you think of The Mandalorian‘s decision to destroy the Darksaber in the Season 3 finale? Share your thoughts in the comments below.