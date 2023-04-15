‘Star Wars’ Star Defends ‘The Mandalorian’s Controversial Decision

Katee Sackhoff defends Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian as fans still don’t quite believe Din Djarin should’ve given up the Darksaber.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is riddled with gripes and complaints from fans who aren’t big fans of the direction the series has taken. Some fans claim Grogu’s premature return in The Book of Boba Fett hurt the story more than it should have, while others look at the number of celebrity cameos as a lousy way to continue the story. Not everyone was happy to see Jack Black and Lizzo take the spotlight, but more people were upset that Din Djarin was almost taking the backseat for his own adventure.

Season 3 jumpstarted a new adventure for Mando and Bo-Katan, leading the two of them to work together for a longer amount of time. Instead of just having one adventure, the two of them have now been working as a team for a few adventures now as their goals have shifted. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin made it clear that it was time to retake Mandalore after handing Bo-Katan the Darksaber in Chapter 22, “Guns for Hire,” which angered fans because the reasoning didn’t make sense.

Fans claim that Mando and Bo-Katan should’ve fought to figure out who deserved the blade, but since Din was defeated by a disgusting creature underneath Mandalore and Bo-Katan killed the being, he was not worthy to wield the lightsaber. Some fans point out a technicality in the show’s logic, but it’s still odd that if Din Djarin knew Bo-Katan deserved the Darksaber, he should’ve handed it to her earlier.

After that incident, he doesn’t use the blade again, leaving fans disappointed in his skills to wield the weapon since he only used the weapon once or twice in Season 3.

Katee Sackhoff shares in an interview with Screenrant that she feels that the scene was correct that Bo-Katan deserved the lightsaber, but the beauty of the scene was that she wasn’t aware she deserved it until Din offered it to her:

She did win [the Darksaber] fairly! Listen, I think what’s amazing about the way that she did win it was that she didn’t even realize that she had. Because it’s not in the forefront of her mind anymore. She got to a point where she didn’t want it anymore. Every time she’d gone after it, every time she tried to rule everything, it just went wrong. She’d given up, and I think that her ego is finally in a place of humility, and now she’s ready to lead. I think that she is understanding the weight and the pressure of bringing her people back together. And I think, for the first time, she’s looking to somebody else for guidance. She has the support of the Armorer and her faith, which is very inspiring.

Bo-Katan has had a rough time trying to unite Mandalore, and Sackhoff does bring up a good point about why her character deserves the Darksaber, but it doesn’t mean that the execution was done right. The Mandalorian felt like it offered a quick excuse for another person to wield the lightsaber instead of making it a huge part of the story. Instead, fans are left with a quick turnaround which is why uniting Mandalore in the last few episodes feels more rushed than it should.

Does Sackhoff’s argument for why Bo-Katan deserves the Darksaber make sense? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!