Disney Didn’t Believe Pedro Pascal Was Actually The Mandalorian, Report Says

Pedro Pascal has been Din Djarin ever since Season 1, but Disney nearly changed that for one simple reason for The Mandalorian.

Ever since Season 1, fans have mostly heard Din Djarin’s voice. Very few times in the series do we see Pedro Pascal’s face, which apparently wasn’t supposed to happen. For the most part, Pascal isn’t moving around as the Mandalorian icon. Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, and Barry Lowin do all the stuntwork and movement, which is how the hero comes to life in the series.

Pascal has had the role for three seasons, with fans now wondering if the hero will survive or even be the main star. Katee Sackhoff has taken the spotlight as she now has the Darksaber and is leading Mandalorians back to take their homeworld, something she has wanted to do for years.

For Season 3, the finale might be where Din Djarin ends up without his helmet, something that breaks his creed, which is why Pascal’s face is rarely seen. He is a prisoner of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who surely wants revenge after Din brings Luke Skywalker out to fight Gideon’s Dark Troopers.

Din Djarin’s time as the Mandalorian could also be over. The Mandalorian director believes the titular hero isn’t the only Mandalorian and that other characters like Bo-Katan can take over for the series. This means that Din Djarin’s story isn’t tied to the series, but it still doesn’t mean that Din Djarin is going away, but if Disney had it their way, Pedro Pascal wouldn’t be the Mandalorian star he is right now.

According to Making Star Wars, they report that Disney considered paying Pascal a voice actor’s salary. This was because the actor originally never had any scene where he would show his face, and Disney didn’t think he deserved to be paid as much as an actor. Pascal pushed back and got the series to add a scene with his face in. Disney has never talked about this subject, meaning that this report might be false, but the source has gotten a slew of Star Wars rumors right, so there’s a good chance Pascal had to go through this in the very beginning.

It would also make sense why Pascal ends up with more scenes without his helmet in The Mandalorian Season 2, and now Pascal is a Star Wars icon. If Disney had it their way, people would have forgotten just how much Pascal did in the series, as it’s not easy remembering a person just by their voice when they are a Mandalorian. Sure, Pascal would’ve gotten some credit, but being paid the same amount as a voice actor would’ve been astronomically different for the actor.

Do you think Pascal deserved more screen time without the helmet? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!