Will Pedro Pascal Show His Face In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale?

The Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian is right around the corner. And following in show tradition, it’s more than likely that fans can expect to see Pedro Pascal’s helmetless face in the final episode—though it may be bad news for Mando.

As fans of the hugely-popular Star Wars spinoff series know, Din Djarin (Pascal) belongs to an extremist Mandalorian covert known as “the Children of the Watch.” Members of this group aren’t allowed in any conditions to remove their Beskar helmets in the presence of other living beings. This works well for the Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau-created series, which heavily relies on having stunt doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder in the suit, unless a scene calls for Pascal to make an in-person appearance.

However, audiences did get a first glimpse at Din’s face in the Season 1 finale, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” where Mando had to remove his helmet after suffering an almost deadly injury. Thankfully, IG-11 (Taika Waititi), the droid who healed him, wasn’t technically a living being, meaning Din could avoid breaking his creed on a technicality.

Still, Din eventually faced the consequences of breaking this rule after he was forced to undergo a facial scan on an Imperial base in Season 2, Episode 7, “The Believer,” as part of his efforts to rescue Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). In the incredibly emotional climax, Din removed his helmet again to show his face to Grogu before the two were separated, with Grogu beginning his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker. The father-son-duo would reunite shortly after in The Book of Boba Fett.

To atone for his sins, Din kicked off the third season by bathing in the Living Waters of Mandalore—fully covered in armor, of course. He was welcomed back into his covert for his efforts and reclaimed his status as a Child of the Watch. Now, a burning question remains: when will Din take off his helmet in Season 3?

At least once per season, audiences have seen Mando remove his helmet, meaning it’s likely that Pascal will momentarily show his face in the Season 3 finale. And the show has already set up a good reason for why he would do so—either voluntarily or involuntarily.

“Chapter 23: The Spies” ended with Din being captured by Gideon and his army of Dark Troopers, leaving Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) to fend for Grogu. Gideon is likely taking Din to a holding cell to interrogate and torture him, either for information on Grogu, the Jedi, or the New Republic. It’s important to note that Gideon has a personal vendetta against Din for stealing both Grogu and the Darksaber from his grasp. Because of this, he might use Din as “bait” to lure in Grogu as part of his plans to capture the Force-sensitive for cloning experiments.

Either way, if Din is about to undergo physical and mental torment, Gideon and his crew will almost certainly remove Din’s helmet, knowing that doing so goes against his creed. Whether or not Din will get it back by the season—if at all—remains the question.

There’s also the possibility that we could see Din remove his helmet by choice further down the line, perhaps abandoning the creed in favor of Bo-Katan’s more liberal approach to Mandalorian culture. Maybe, if rumors about the Armorer (Emily Swallow) secretly working as an Imperial spy are true, Din will feel betrayed by the Children of the Watch and will remove his helmet as a symbol to part ways from the covert.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian could end in tragedy for Din if Grogu, Bo-Katan, and the other Mandos can’t find a way to rescue him from Gideon’s forces in time, which could be the case now that the Imperial officer is flanked by next-gen Dark Troopers and Praetorian guards. While it’s unlikely that the series would kill off its main character following news of the upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover news, creators probably want to make the Season 3 ending stand out from previous finales—meaning Din could make the ultimate sacrifice.

The notion of Din Djarin dying in the finale seems far-fetched, especially in light of the recent wave of attention Pascal has received on social media. Still, pain and suffering are imminent for the character moving forward, and it’s hard to imagine that Season 3 wouldn’t end with a bang. Either way, we can hopefully look forward to seeing the fan-favorite Pascal in the flesh when the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19.

Do you think Din Djarin will remove his helmet in the Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments below.