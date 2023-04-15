Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Movie Might Erase Current Release Schedule

Lucasfilm’s new plan for the next couple of years of Star Wars might not be what fans expect. One Star Wars movie, in particular, might change everything.

Back in 2020, fans got a new slate of projects to be excited about with the idea that movies will release every other year. This was in response to Star Wars rushing content before it was ready for fans. The Sequel Trilogy and two Anthology movies that came out during those five years had a lot of mixed feelings, except for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), considered one of the better movies since Disney bought Lucasfilm.

Now, only one movie is on the scheduled release date for 2025, which is reportedly the Daisy Ridley movie centered around Rey Skywalker rebuilding the Jedi Order, which Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct. Another movie coming later will be directed by Dave Filoni and focus on wrapping up the story told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s return to the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka has many believing he will be the main villain for Filoni’s movie. Other projects will tie into the movie, such as Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka might even get a second season before the movie can release.

The last announced project will be a story diving deep into the force’s origins with the Jedi. This story won’t be set in the Old Republic or the High Republic. It will be 25,000 years before any Star Wars project giving fans a good idea that the movie won’t be like anything that fans have seen.

James Mangold is writing and directing with a new report indicating that he might be working on finishing the script a lot sooner than fans might expect. One trusted insider, Jeff Sneider, shared on The Hot Mic podcast that the movie might be made a lot sooner as it could release in 2027 through 2029.

Bog Iger reportedly wants Lucasfilm to release a movie every year to make up for the franchise not releasing any projects for the past several years, meaning that Lucasfilm will probably keep releasing a movie every year after 2025 since they do have lots of projects in development with none of them being shelved. Mangold is set to direct a biopic about Bob Dylan Biopic with Timothée Chalamet later this year and then will have two scripts to work on. One of them is his Dawn of the Jedi movie, and the other one is his script for DC’s Swamp Thing project. Sneider believes that Swamp Thing is going on the backburner so that Mangold’s Star Wars movie could be made first.

This news is exciting, but it also means that Lucasfilm might be done with their current release schedule, which will cause problems with Avatar. Right now, James Cameron’s Avatar 4 should release in 2026, and Avatar 5 in 2028, meaning that Star Wars might have to release their movie at a different time in the year. Disney hasn’t reserved any new spots on the calendar for future Star Wars movies meaning that anything could happen.

One obvious reason Lucasfilm hesitates to secure a release date for each upcoming movie is that they don’t want to feel rushed to finish the movie in case they need more time. Lucasfilm doesn’t want to disappoint fans again after the Sequel Trilogy failed to please fans. Hopefully, this new scheduling plan won’t hinder the franchise like it did last time, but Kathleen Kennedy reportedly has a new five-year plan. If three movies (or more) are included, Disney hopefully has learned their lesson and will ensure higher quality for fans.

