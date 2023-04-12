Explosive Drama and Lies Behind The Scenes at Disney’s Two Biggest Franchises

Tensions seem to be escalating at Disney’s two largest franchises as new details have come to light about Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s scrapped Star Wars movie, hinting at drama involving the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy.

Recently, it was revealed that the much-buzzed-about Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie was not, in fact, getting a development update at this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe. Theories about his upcoming project had been circulating for months prior to the event, after Feige was announced to collaberate with Lucasfilm back in October 2019.

However, in March of this year, Feige’s film was reportedly shelved, along with Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Taika Waititi’s unknown Star Wars project. Many believed that it was due to the MCU President’s time constraints, but these rumors were quickly shot down when Kennedy flat-out denied Feige’s Star Wars movie ever having existed in the first place.

At Star Wars Celebration, during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, Kennedy, along with other creatives, confirmed that three new movies are coming to the galaxy far, far away: the James Mangold-directed Dawn of the Jedi (TBA), a “Mandoverse” crossover movie from Dave Filoni, and an untitled Rey (Daisy Ridley) solo movie helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

With this slew of new Star Wars films now slated to come to the big screen over the coming years, many fans were left scratching their heads, wondering why Feige’s project wasn’t given an update. When asked about it during an interview with IGN, Kennedy shocked fans after claiming that the movie wasn’t just abandoned—it never existed. Speaking with the outlet, she said:

Well, Kevin Feige’s project was something announced in the press, or I suppose, fandom. But there was nothing…nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. As everybody knows, Kevin’s a huge Star Wars fan. And if he did come up with something, I would be all ears. But that’s never really happened. So, it’s not an abandoned project. It just never really happened.

But according to a new report, the Lucasfilm exec isn’t as “all ears” as she says she is. A recent report from journalist Matthew Belloni’s “What I’m Hearing” newsletter exposed Lucasfilm’s alleged “lies” about Feige’s Star Wars project and even claimed there were some less-than-favorable sentiments between the Marvel head and Kennedy.

In the newsletter, Matt Belloni spoke out against the Lucasfilm President’s claims of the film’s non-existence, noting Kennedy actually received updates on its status. One of these updates included Feige going as far as to get a screenwriter on board for his Star Wars film: Loki‘s Michael Waldron.

Belloni also set the record straight on the project’s announcement, explaining that former Walt Disney Studios Chairman, Alan Horn, was the one who broke the news of Feige’s collaboration with Lucasfilm—an undeniably legitimate source. Horn acknowledged both studio presidents in the official announcement, saying “it made sense” for the two producers to “work on a Star Wars film together,” as Feige has historically been a massive fan of the franchise.

The official Star Wars YouTube show even confirmed Feige’s plans to “co-produce” a theatrical project with Lucasfilm in the same week of Horn’s comments.

Seem suspicious? According to Belloni, Kennedy was “never enthusiastic” about the prospect of Feige crossing into the Star Wars universe, perhaps due to Feige’s overwhelming success with growing the Marvel franchise with the Infinity Saga. At the same time, Lucasfilm’s sales had faltered thanks to 2019’s disappointing release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There’s also Kennedy’s long-standing reputation for being difficult to work with behind the scenes. Accusations have come out against the studio head following the release of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, which many thought to be extremely “rushed” by the studio in an attempt to release new Star Wars movies under Disney ownership.

Many directors and other creatives have also departed Star Wars projects over the years, from Colin Trevorrow’s dismissal from Episode IX, to, more recently, Damon Lindelof’s abrupt departure from the Rey solo project just a month before its announcement at Star Wars Celebration.

The two studio heads supposedly have a track record of feuding with each other behind closed doors. In October 2022, reports surfaced claiming that Kennedy prevented Feige from announcing Harrison Ford’s role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts at the D23 Expo. She allegedly did this over concerns that it would overshadow the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) presentation.

We might never be 100 percent sure why Kennedy denied a Feige-produced Star Wars movie being in the works after Disney seemingly confirmed it. Who knows? Maybe we’re not getting the full story. Or maybe Feige’s idea for a Star Wars project really did never get off the ground. There’s also a chance that his film simply isn’t a priority at Lucasfilm, which will now focus on producing their other three new movies, as well as growing their catalogue of Disney+ originals.

Regardless, the conversation around Kennedy’s comments and Lucasfilm’s rocky history with directors isn’t likely to go away anytime soon. Perhaps, with all the layoffs taking place at the company, Kennedy is concerned about her position, and doesn’t want to take a gamble with a project she’s not sure will pay off. Or maybe, there is just some sort of petty, interpersonal feud between her and Feige.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if or when Kennedy responds to this recent wave of allegations and if Feige himself will make a statement about his forgotten Star Wars project down the line. But for now, any rumors remain pure speculation.

What are your thoughts on Kathleen Kennedy supposedly “lying” about the status of Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project? Let us know in the comments below.