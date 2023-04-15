‘Star Wars’ Wants Fans to Forget About Hayden Christensen’s Upcoming Role In ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen is reportedly in Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, and Lucasfilm doesn’t want fans to remember that Anakin Skywalker and/or Darth Vader will be making another live-action appearance in the series.

Last week, Lucasfilm unveiled what they have been working on in the past few months. Three new Star Wars movies are coming, with several Disney+ series in development. Fans got to see a lot of incredible teases for what is going to appear in the next few years, leaving fans with a good idea of what to expect from Star Wars.

Ahsoka took over the internet with a brand new teaser trailer which revealed a slew of details. David Tennant’s Doctor Huyang will be in the cast, Baylan and Shiv will be using new lightsabers, Thrawn will be returning, Sabine and Hera will be in the series, and there’s speculation the world between worlds might make a return.

Fans know that Ezra Bridger brought Thrawn somewhere else in the universe at the end of Star Wars: Rebels and that Ahsoka will explain what has happened to the Chiss Grand Admiral and the young Jedi. While this is exciting, fans can also see an Inquisitor fighting Ahsoka at the end of the trailer, leaving some fans to wonder what will happen in the story.

Some reports have claimed that the series will make some serious time jumps, with one section showing off Ahsoka’s fight with Darth Vader on Malachor. While this scene would be great to see in live-action, there’s still more that could happen with Hayden Christensen. Trusted sources confirmed his role in the series months ago, but Lucasfilm has been deathly quiet about the actor’s return.

With Ahsoka possibly reliving some memories from key moments in her life, it’s entirely possible that fans could expect Rosario Dawson to team up with Hayden Christensen in a clone wars flashback or get to see him as a force ghost. Luke Skywalker got to see Anakin in a recent Star Wars book, leaving the possibility of his ethereal appearance likely.

Either way would be great to see Anakin Skywalker, but it seems that the chances of seeing Darth Vader in the series are quite high as the team who worked on Obi-Wan Kenobi to recreate Vader’s voice reportedly went off to work on Ahsoka.

Ahsoka has the potential to change Star Wars in a lot of significant ways, with the series feeling like the start of a new Sequel Trilogy with connections to the Rebels series and, of course, to Thrawn and other Mandalorian characters who are trying to stop the Empire from taking back the galaxy.

Do you think Hayden Christensen will appear in Ahsoka as Anakin Skywalker? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!