Dave Filoni Embraces Sequel Trilogy, New ‘Mandalorian’ Scene Reveals All

Dave Filoni has set up future projects with just one scene in The Mandalorian, making Chapter 23, “The Spies,” a must-watch for all fans wanting to have a better idea of what is about happen in future projects.

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian shifted the focus away from Din Djarin and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze as the series decided to explain what Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is up to. While Season 3 has focused on the New Republic covering up the villain’s escape from imprisonment, the series takes a detour to give fans what they want.

They reveal that Officer Elia Kane (Katy O’Brian) is an Imperial spy as she uses an Imperial probe droid to talk to Gideon. She reveals that Din Djarin has teamed up with Bo-Katan and united the Children of the Watch with other former Nite Owls and Death Watch members. Having two tribes of Mandalorians working together concerns Gideon, who enters a sinister meeting room with the Imperial Shadow Council.

With members like Captain Pellaeon and Brendol Hux in the meeting, fans have a big idea that the Sequel Trilogy in the books and the ones created by Disney will merge into one. Phrases such as Heir to the Empire being said in Ahsoka leaves a lot of Timothy Zahn’s books centered around the original Sequel Trilogy to be brought into canon with a new spin.

Instead of telling Thrawn’s story with Han, Leia, Chewie, and Luke Skywalker working with the New Republic, fans should expect characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Din Djarin to helm the upcoming story that will be told. The Shadow Council confirms that Disney isn’t trying to create a brand new trilogy and erase what was told before, but a blend of both worlds into one.

When Timothy Zahn created “Heir to the Empire” and told his original story about what happened after Star Wars: Episode IV — Return of the Jedi (1983), there was no Ahsoka or any idea about what happened during the Clone Wars. This led to some stories not being canon as they got retconned later on, and the more stories added to the Star Wars universe, Zahn’s trilogy began not to hold up.

Now, Filoni has the opportunity to take the best of both stories and create a new narrative that makes sense. Still, one tricky thing that he will have to do is finish this story and leave room for the First Order to be created and for the New Republic not to have any good reason to rebuild their military after disbanding. It’s crazy how one scene in The Mandalorian could set up so much, but that’s the beauty of Star Wars. Sometimes all you need is one scene to get fans on board.

