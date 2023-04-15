‘Star Wars’ Fans Might Riot, Dave Filoni Is Fine Breaking ‘Star Wars’ Canon Again

Dave Filoni knows how fans feel about Star Wars Canon being broken, and he doesn’t think it’s a bad thing to do from time to time.

For several years, Filoni has made a name for himself after his work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, helping write and direct episodes for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and writing and directing Ahsoka. He’s the creator of Ahsoka Tano, one of Star Wars’ more iconic female Jedi who is now a huge part of the Star Wars universe.

Filoni is one of the few people who worked with George Lucas. Under his mentorship, Filoni learned how to craft stories for the Star Wars universe and used those skills to explore new themes in the beloved universe. As of right now, fans are beyond excited for Ahsoka because of all the characters promised to appear in the series, which were almost all created under Filoni.

Somehow, Filoni has won the trust of most fans, unlike most of the other Star Wars creators. The Sequel Trilogy wasn’t a success, and while The Mandalorian is considered a success, fans have grown tired of the same plots, leaving very few projects to be universally loved. Filoni knows what fans want to see, and while he sometimes misses the mark, he is very reliable when delivering a story that will be remembered.

For instance, Ahsoka isn’t just a story about what happens to Ezra Bridger and Thrawn but will also tie into other stories being told simultaneously, leaving room for his upcoming movie, which will end the story being told. Thrawn is a huge villain from the Star Wars books, and while he is a military mastermind, his power hasn’t had much time to shine. Thankfully, that’s about to change as the Grand Admiral is obviously up to something, and fans will learn more in Ahsoka.

According to Screenrant, Dave Filoni shared that he thinks fans are a bit over the top when it comes to debating canon. In the past, Filoni has rewritten canon or retconned a few things to help his story, but some of his decisions have confused and angered fans. He shares that his work honors George Lucas and that’s his stories work:

“People get into all these debates of what’s canon and what’s not, and sometimes forget the special nature of telling a good story and creating great characters. Part of the fan debate in the past always used to be, ‘What’s canon? What’s not?’ because there was George, and we always knew George was the canon. I look at it very broadly, and I just say there’s a love of Star Wars. Because I knew George, I worked with him, and none of us are going to be him. But we love the Galaxy he created, and we’re very much a product of it; growing up with it.”

While Filoni makes a good point, Star Wars canon isn’t something that should be broken lightly. When something is retconned or made irrelevant, it can confuse fans since Star Wars is an expanding world. One thing that Disney promised to do differently was to keep the canon coherent, and making small changes every year would break that promise.

Do you think Dave Filoni deserves to break canon whenever it fits his story? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!