Pedro Pascal Leaves, But ‘The Mandalorian’ Lives

To say that The Mandalorian is one of the most popular series on Disney+ wouldn’t be far from the truth. From the day Din Djarin and Grogu first graced our screens, fans have been going gaga for them. However, how would the show fair if it wasn’t for its masterful man in metal, Pedro Pascal?

The prolific actor has a knack for playing protective father-figures in both Star Wars and The Last of Us, so it’s no wonder Disney and Lucasfilm chose him to lead the show. Yet with as much as the actor has going on, he might not hold the role for much longer. So what happens if he does end up quitting?

Multiple Mandalorians

Per the end of the season 3 finale, Mando and Grogu might be taking it easy out on their homestead, but that doesn’t mean the story is over. In fact, there’s still plenty of Beskar-clad fun to be had with or without them. Keep in mind, Din Djarin wasn’t the only Mandalorian in the main cast.

Even if the Conclave is taken out of the picture, we’ve still got plenty of Star Wars media to enjoy between now and season four. Don’t forget, we’ve also got Ahsoka, Rogue Squadron, and The Acolyte in the works. Still, who cold ever replace the silver-clad original?

Bo-Katan as THE Mandalorian

While she was second fiddle to our main man Mando this season, Bo-Katan is now the queen of Mandalore again, with a whole hive of supporters at her back. It only makes logical sense that anything on the heels of the previous season would have to put her in the spotlight, whether Din Djarin is involved or not.

The show would have to have a subtitle of some distinction. The Mandalorian: Return to Mandalore might have a nice ring to it, but it would be totally focused on Bo-Katan and her rise back into a leadership role. Of course, that’s not the only option.

Armed to the Teeth

It might be a healthy dose of wishful thinking, but would it be so bad if the Armorer had a chance to assume a starring role? Even if she played opposite Bo-Katan, this iron maiden of the forge would absolutely thrive in her own adventures. There are dozens of fans who would give anything to see her swing that hammer again.

Additionally, both of these characters (but especially the armorer) are women who wield enormous amounts of power. With so many viewers craving more female-led series, who’s to say The Mandalorian won’t steer things that direction? It would certainly fill the void until we get our first taste of Ahsoka.

Which Mandalorian do you want to see take the spotlight?