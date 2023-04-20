Fans Point Out Huge Omission In ‘Mandalorian’ Finale

What was missing from The Mandalorian?

In a well-played, self-contained finale, the third season of The Mandalorian wrapped up neatly. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Din Grogu (himself) are set up in a home on Nevarro, relaxing before their next adventure, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and The Armorer (Emily Swallow) take their roles as leaders of the restored Mandalore, and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been eliminated once and for all, but there was still something missing…

In classic Mando fashion, the Season 3 finale did a good job of uniting all three eras of the Skywalker Saga. Fans saw Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) reclaim Mandalore, throwbacks to the Prequel Era. They saw R5, Tie-Interceptors, and even mouse droids from the Original Trilogy, and finally, they saw the return of the Praetorian Guards, a tease for the events in the Sequel Trilogy. There was plenty that the finale was able to accomplish in telling these stories.

Each was set on the incredible backdrop of outstanding visuals, a great score, and the emotional climax of Din Djarin (Pascal) adopting Grogu (himself) officially as his son. So, what was the glaring omission? What could have been missing? Ironically enough, it relates, in part, at least, to the thing that fans were complaining about earlier in the season: cameos.

Star Wars fans are now very familiar with the infamous Lizzo and Jack Black cameos from earlier in Season 3 and how they felt very much different from the other parts of the saga. Despite Jon Favreau’s explanation, it still came off as a bit of a sour note for fans, and now, fans have shown that it’s not cameos that they’re opposed to per se, just the type of cameo.

Comicbook reported on just a small sampling of fans who have expressed both shock and displeasure at the season finale and the entirety of Season 3 in general, omitting not Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) but her sister: Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves). The tweets and comments talk about how, as important as Duchess Satine Kryze (Graves) was in the Clone Wars series, it’s strange that not once did she even get a mention in all the events surrounding her home planet.

The article elaborates on how, even with the many statements and monologues that were delivered by Bo-Katan (Sackhoff), not once did she ever bring up her sister. Though the plausible explanation could be the grief and the guilt over losing her, it’s still odd that there wasn’t even a mention of her, or anyone else, even the Mandalorian nomads, on the planet’s surface. Could it be Favreau and Dave Filoni are waiting for future seasons for the big reveal?

