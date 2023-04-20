‘Mandalorian’ Star Not Done Yet – Reveals Idea For New Movie

More for this Mandalorian star?

The third season of the hit series, The Mandalorian, just wrapped up this week, and despite a more lukewarm reception, fans are already looking forward to more Star Wars. Fortunately, Kathleen Kenned and Lucasfilm have announced a whole slate of projects coming up at the studio, and while plenty of detail was given, there’s still more yet to be revealed!

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Kennedy, along with others, announced a whole slew of new Star Wars content and gave updates on projects already in motion. Included in this list were things like the Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) led film, a James Mangold-directed film, and a Dave Filoni film based on the new Mando-verse. Fans were also treated to updates on shows like Ahsoka, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, a third season of The Bad Batch, and more!

Unfortunately, fans also learned more detail about highly anticipated projects like a Kevin Feige-directed Star Wars film and the Patty Jenkins series, Rogue Squadron, both of which have been shelved indefinitely. There are, however, other projects that haven’t been shelved but didn’t get an update either: things like the Taika Waitit Star Wars film, a Shawn Levy Star Wars movie, and more. While Bob Iger has encouraged quality over quantity, it seems like the creative gloves are off for Lucasfilm.

So, what’s next for Lucasfilm beyond the officially announced? Plenty, especially if this star has his way! Comcibook recently reported on comments made by Mandalorian star Carl Weathers whose character, Greef Karga, has had arguably some of the most intense character growth from his debut in the first season. Having gone from a slimy underworld bounty agent to a respectable high magistrate, there are a lot of stories to tell, and Weathers wants to tell them!

In his comments, Weathers responded to the question, if he could direct a Star Wars movie, what would it be about? Weathers has already had experience directing Star Wars, with two episodes of The Mandalorian under his belt to date. His response? After taking a moment to think, the actor replied:

“My initial response would be – in a selfish way – that I would love to direct a movie that centers around Greef Karga, covering his journey as High Magistrate of Nevarro. I love the issues of the pirates, Empire, resurgences, Moff Gideon – there’s so much good stuff in there. Those elements would be fantastic to put into one screenplay to see where Greef Karga ultimately winds up.”

Weathers went on to describe the character’s past and future. He mentioned how interesting it would be to explore his backstory and how, in the future, fans could really see him being a spearhead in protecting Nevarro. It’s an engaging story, to be sure, especially since audiences are sure to see more of him, given the finale of The Mandalorian Season 3.

The potential is certainly there. Bob Iger has spoken in recent weeks about his desire to cultivate quality stories for the franchises owned by Disney, and should there be enough interest both internally and from the fans, a Greef Karga (Weathers) movie wouldn’t seem out of the question. One thing’s for sure, no matter what stories they tell, Lucasfilm is sure to keep producing more and more Star Wars.

In the meantime, fans can still enjoy The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda/Grogu as himself, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Leading to new series like Ahsoka, and a fourth season, the latest installment of The Mandalorian delivers action, heartfelt emotion, and some classic Star Wars moments.

What do you think of this idea? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!