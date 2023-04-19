‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

Once an incredible television show wraps up, everyone goes through the same thing. We all dread having to wait for the next season of our favorite shows to happen, and the usual case is we all have to wait more than a year. A new development indicates that Jon Favreau and company will start to work on The Mandalorian Season 4 soon.

It’s no surprise that Favreau stated he had already written the series’ fourth season back in February. That could have been in case Hollywood goes through another writer’s strike, making the season much harder to produce. The gap between seasons two and three of the fan-favorite Star Wars series had its own challenges.

Between seasons one and two, The Mandalorian had a production run of 13 months. That’s 13 months between the start of production and the premiere. Between seasons two and three, that number jumped up to 17 months. While it might seem like Lucasfilm might have had some internal issues, those can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and how most productions were at a standstill and halted altogether.

Given those numbers and the fact that the new season wraps up today, we could assume that the show will return sometime in early 2025. A January to March release would make sense; given The Mandalorian’s trends already, that would be a safe bet. However, given the newest updates at Star Wars Celebration, we might see more of Mando sooner than expected.

‘The Mandalorian’ Universe Is Coming

A new report from Making Star Wars has indicated that The Mandalorian will begin in October of this year. The report also indicates that props, pre-production, and set hires have already been made. If this report is accurate, that would also mean that Favreau getting a head start on writing the season means we could be seeing the new season within a year. Though many deem this pure speculation, other factors are at play.

Star Wars Celebration just took place in the UK, and it has been announced that three separate Star Wars movies are coming. One of those movies is from Dave Filoni, who is responsible for wrapping up the “Mando-Verse.” Considering the pre-production of this movie has likely already started, we can assume that its release will probably happen in the next three years.

This is a speculative date, but a lot of ground needs to be covered within the universe of The Mandalorian for the movie to wrap things up. For instance, The Mandalorian Season 4 would need to be released, along with the potential second season of Ahsoka. Also, if Lucasfilm were generous, we would see another short season of The Book of Boba Fett.

For all three of those shows to lead into a movie, they would have to be released soon. Though Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett may not get additional seasons, we know that The Mandalorian will. Filoni also works with Favreau on The Mandalorian, and it would be assumed they will work together on this wrap-up movie. Filoni is taking the lead, but Favreau will indeed have some sort of executive producer role.

Both men would likely want to be freed up to focus on how to wrap up the movie, so they would need to refer back to the source material, which is the three mentioned shows. All three would theoretically have to be wrapped up for this crossover movie to wrap things up in a proverbial bow. Considering The Mandalorian is the focal point of this combined story, the fourth season would certainly need to be here sooner rather than later.

Also, to give fans more of The Mandalorian next year would be something that we think Jon Favreau would want to do. We hope that is the case, and not having to wait more than a year would be ideal.

Do you think The Mandalorian Season 4 is coming out next year?