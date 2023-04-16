‘The Mandalorian’ Star May Have Said Too Much, Recent Post Teases Plot Twist

The Mandalorian is gearing up for a big season finale, and one star may have spilled the beans on what will happen.

Chapter 23, “The Spies” left many fans confused about the title. Why is it called “The Spies?” At the very beginning, you have Elia Kane (Katy O’Brian) appears as one of Moff Gideon’s spies, but the title implies there is more than one spy in play, leaving fans to begin checking who might be the Imperial spy.

Right now, there are two common theories on who the other spy might be. One of them is that Axe Wolves is the spy, and that’s why he left when he did so that the Dark Troopers could take down more of the Mandalorians as he made room for the Empire to isolate the forces into two teams.

Another one, which more people have begun to ponder, is that Emily Swallow’s The Armorer might be responsible for killing the remaining Mandalorians. If this is the case, the Armorer has a few questionable moments in the series that fans need answers to. Why was she all by herself on Nevarro after the Empire attacked? Why did she take so long to find the covert? Why did she change her mind about the creed all of a sudden?

If The Armorer did betray her people, it will be a huge deal. Currently, she is a pillar of faith for the Mandalorians, even Bo-Katan. For her to side with Gideon would reinforce the idea that he gets what he wants and that people like Din Djarin don’t have to follow the Creed any longer in The Mandalorian.

To add to this theory, Swallow, the actress who stars as the character, posted an image of Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and sent a message saying she is happy to be his “wingman” which concerned fans. One fan posted the Instagram post on Twitter for more people to see:

#TheArmorer actress Emily Swallow’s last post on IG “I’ll be your wingwoman anytime, Giancarlo Esposito” Fans are currently theorizing she is the spy among the Mandalorians

Emily Swallow’s timing with the post led many fans to wonder what she was trying to say, but if this were a tease at her betrayal, then that would have been best kept secret. A big reveal like that would change The Mandalorian in a lot of ways, and due to what other members of the show have said, fans should be ready for more people to die and for a big resolution to the story to happen.

