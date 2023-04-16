‘Logan’ Star Shares New Details About Her Upcoming Role in ‘The Acolyte’

Star Wars keeps up on expanding, and some fans might not be ready for how different the High Republic will feel once The Acolyte debuts in 2024.

The High Republic isn’t an era that most fans are familiar with. This time, there is no Sith, no Empire, or thousands of Battle Droids causing problems. Instead, it’s a time for the Jedi to shine as they expand the Republic’s borders to the Outer Rim. They face enemies like the Nihil, a group who knows secrets to Hyperspace travel, making it hard to hit their forces.

Another enemy would be the Drengir, a group of aliens that uses force to bend others to their own will. The Sith once sided with them, but they left the alien plants in hibernation until a Jedi found them. Then everything went wrong as the Drengir stopped at nothing to take over planets.

The Sith are in hiding, and that’s why the Republic has no idea that the Sith Order survived, but the series will bring some of the dark side into the final days of the High Republic. Unlike other Star Wars projects, The Acolyte is set to include the protagonists as a dark-side users and makes the Jedi the bad guys.

Fans are used to the Prequel Trilogy showing off lots of different aliens, but the High Republic will be doing the same. Wookie Jedi will appear alongside other cool aliens with all of the High Republic wielding awesome lightsabers.

Dafne Keen, who was X-23 in Hugh Jackman’s Logan (2017), has grown up and confirms that her role in the series will be a Jedi and that she will be another alien:

Exclusive: #TheAcolyte cast members Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Charlie Barnett share details about their #StarWars characters, including a Wookie Jedi Master and a powerful Force-wielder:

Keen and other actors confirm that it seems that Disney has learned their lesson. They don’t want to make Star Wars projects without aliens all over the place, which is great. For Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the biggest complaints was that humans were all over with aliens nowhere to be seen, which was disappointing.

Thankfully, The Acolyte is going above and beyond with aliens and showing fans new exciting characters, which will make the series fun to watch and see the niche side of the universe as fans will be able to point out different Star Wars species that might be shown for the first time in live-action.

