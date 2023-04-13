Disney Layoffs Could Lead to ‘Ahsoka Season 2’ Being Scrapped

The power shift at Disney is causing plenty of waves, and the massive round of layoffs could lead to some of the most beloved shows and movies not moving forward. One of the most anticipated shows is Ahsoka, which is not guaranteed to have a second season.

To be fair, Disney is doing what it must to ensure that it’s not making any wild money moves any longer. Bob Iger did state that “quality over quantity” would be the case for the MCU, and that has been proven true. Marvel is set to release Secret Invasion in June and that is a whopping 205 days since its last release, which was the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This new trend means that Disney and Lucasfilm are not going to be producing and spitting out anything that has to do with Marvel or Star Wars on Disney+ so easily anymore. While this is certainly the right move to make for a company that has been in dire straits financially, this could affect some of the biggest properties moving forward.

One of those properties is Ahsoka, which is set to release its first season this August. Though the story is going to tie into the MandoVerse, it is not guaranteed to have a second season. There is the Dave Filoni movie to look forward to, which will combine The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. The assumption was that Ahsoka would get a second season before this movie happens, but that might not be the case.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Disney is going with a “wait and see” model when it comes to the reception of Ahsoka before the second season is greenlit. According to the article, “The latter [Ahsoka] is not a given and would depend on the performance of the first season, which debuts in August.”

The skepticism about Ahsoka getting a second season immediately could be directly related to the poorer-than-usual performance of The Mandalorian. According to the THR article, The Mandalorian is sitting at #6 on the Nielsen ratings, which is nothing to scoff at, but it’s usually in the top TV show conversation.

The Last of Us is currently in #4, despite the final episode airing on March 12. The Mandalorian is at #6 while still releasing episodes does not look great on paper.

With this information, Disney is not going to allocate the production crew to immediately move forward. We would assume that if Ahsoka leaps into the #1 spot when it finally arrives, then the green light might be more feasible. At least we will be able to see the first season, which was heavily teased at Star Wars Celebration. The trailer for the first season showcased a new Sith threat, plenty of live-action characters making their debut, and the first look at Grand Admiral Thrawn.

There is enough to be excited about, but it’s up to the fans to watch the series and give it enough of a response that Disney has no choice but to allow Lucasfilm to produce another season. The response for Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka has been fantastic enough that we would bet a second season will happen. At least, we hope so.

