Witches Could Be Coming to ‘Star Wars’ In Upcoming ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Star Wars might’ve revealed a huge plot point for the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka series, teasing a magical Season 1—literally.

Over the weekend, a slew of exciting announcements, production updates, trailer drops, and other revelations have come out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe. We finally got confirmation that Lars Mikkelsen will be playing live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka after years of fan speculation. Fans also learned of the three new Star Wars movies currently in development during Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, and more recently, got a Tales of the Jedi Season 2 confirmation.

But perhaps most-anticipated of all was the teaser for the upcoming Ahsoka show, written and directed by longtime Star Wars creative head Dave Filoni. In the trailer, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is back in action, traveling across the galaxy and reuniting with old friends while even going face-to-face with what looks to be a pair of Siths or dark Jedi. Check out the official trailer for Ahsoka below:

Picking up some loose threads from the animated Star Wars Rebels series, which aired on Disney XD from 2014 to 2018, fans got a first look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla, and other characters set to appear in Ahsoka, some of which have the potential to cause trouble for the titular ex-Jedi.

One of these characters is Imperial conspirator Morgan Elsbeth, played again by Diana Lee Inosanto. She initially made her franchise debut in The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” where she dueled Ahsoka on the planet of Corvus. Towards the end of their fight, it was revealed that Morgan Elsbeth knew the whereabouts of Thrawn, who Ahsoka has been searching for ever since the events of the Rebels finale. But who is she, really, and what does she want?

While not much is known about their connection yet, Morgan Elsbeth has clearly been in cahoots with Thrawn at one point or another—a plot line that will carry over into Season 1 of Ahsoka. During the trailer, fans got a look at the character in what could be a flashback sequence, as she was presumed to be dead after facing off against Ahsoka. If she lived, Morgan Elsbeth could be working with Thrawn to alert him of Ahsoka’s presence, and the two could pick up the pieces of the Galactic Empire—perhaps, setting up the beginnings of the First Order.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed something else: Morgan Elsbeth’s vague resemblance to Merrin, a character from Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and, more importantly, a member of the Nightsisters.

Those who watched the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series are well acquainted with this clan of “magick”-wielding female Dathomirians, who tapped into the Dark side by using the magical ichor that flowed from the depths of their planet. More notable members of the Nightsisters include Merrin and Asajj Ventress, who was once loyal to Count Dooku. Most Nightsisters were massacred in the show’s fourth season, but there were some survivors.

It’s long been rumored that Morgan Elsbeth is a Nightsister, although she does look slightly different than the clan of Dathomirian witches seen in The Clone Wars. This fact might’ve accidentally been revealed years ago thanks to a hairstylist who shared an image of Morgan Elsbeth’s look on-set of The Mandalorian, describing her as “one of the last survivors of Dathomir.”

But what could the addition of magic bring to the Ahsoka series? Perhaps, Morgan Elsbeth, with the help of her new assistants, will attempt to open the World Between Worlds, a mystical plane within the Force that exists between space and time. With the show rumored to explore time travel and alternate universes, it wouldn’t be surprising if Shadow Magic or Sith sorcery were used in an attempt to open this sacred portal.

And it’s not just Morgan Elsbeth that fans should be looking out for. The Ahsoka trailer also revealed two intriguing new additions to the Star Wars universe, the orange lightsaber-wielding Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). While their roles in the show have yet to be confirmed, they’re likely chasing down Ahsoka and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), perhaps on Trawn’s orders—or Morgan Elsbeth’s.

Armed with the strength of two Force-sensitive warriors, Morgan Elsbeth and, by extension, Trawn could become unstoppable if they can harness the power of the World Between Worlds to carry out whatever heinous plan they have in mind. While their exact intentions remain unknown, these magic users could pose a significant threat to Ahsoka and her allies.

It’ll be interesting to see if Star Wars decides to further explore the “magick” aspect of the force in Season 1 Ahsoka—something that’s only ever been briefly shown in earlier projects. Either way, the relationship between Morgan Elsbeth, Trawn, and their new associates will surely be a highlight of the series, and getting to see sorcery in live-action will be a treat for longtime fans of The Clone Wars.

All will be revealed when Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ in August 2023.

