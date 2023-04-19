New ‘Star Wars’ Project Promises to Change the Franchise

Could this next Star Wars project save the franchise?

It’s no secret that Lucasfilm has been struggling in recent years, particularly following the last installment in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Though The Mandalorian has done wonders to keep the franchise afloat, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Grogu (himself) can only hold the entire saga by themselves for so long. Could this next offering from Lucasfilm be the key?

The Mandalorian Season 3 just finished today, with fans giving the finale mixed but overall positive reviews. Of course, the saga isn’t over, but for the time being, Mando is no longer the new Star Wars that people will be looking for. Things wrapped up neatly following the finale, with Din (Pascal) and Grogu (himself) at reset, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and The Armorer (Emily Swallow) reigniting the great forge, and the great threat eliminated, but what’s next?

Fortunately, Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm let fans know exactly what’s next at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. Thanks to the plethora of announcements, fans were given a bit more about upcoming projects like Ahoksa, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, the second season of Andor, a new film starring Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker, and a whole lot more! Oddly enough, however, it’s not any of these projects that have the critics buzzing, it’s one more, and it might surprise fans.

The Direct reported on a collection of critics from all over the internet who had nothing but praise for the next big Star Wars series, and no, it’s not Ahsoka: it’s the second volume of Star Wars: Visions. Bucking the original, all-anime format, the second volume of the animated series has brought together animation studios from around the world to give their take on the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and apparently, it’s a great take!

Throughout the critiques, the common theme prevailed that the new volume is a work of art and that fans will be blown away by the imagination and quality of each short. It’s a sentiment that many fans won’t find difficult to believe, having seen the trailer for the second volume. Full of beautiful visuals, humor, and more than a little emotion, the second volume promises to be even more outstanding than the first and has already won over the critics, but will it strike the same chord with fans?

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be streaming, appropriately, on May the 4th, 2023. The series will feature animation from studios across the globe, including places like Spain (El Guiri), Ireland (Cartoon Saloon), Chile (Punkrobot), Aardman (United Kingdom), South Korea (Studio Mir), India (88 Pictures) and more! Though non-canonical, these new Visions of Star Wars are certain to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise.

