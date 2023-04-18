Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Show Gets Surprising Release Update

On the heels of this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, one beloved animated show recently received an update about when fans can expect to see a Season 2—and luckily, it may be sooner than you’d think.

Star Wars animation has slowly become a cornerstone of the franchise, from the hugely-successful Star Wars: The Clone Wars, to Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, to the more recent Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Much of this is thanks to longtime Lucasfilm head Dave Filoni, who spearheaded many of these series before jumping to live-action with The Mandalorian.

At the recent Celebration event, fans of these works were well-fed thanks to a bevy of panels and new announcements, such as The Clone Wars 15 year anniversary panel, to the confirmation of a Bad Batch Season 3. But perhaps one of the most eagerly-awaited announcements was regarding Tales of the Jedi, an animated anthology series that first aired on Disney+ in October 2022.

Comprised of just six 15-minute-long episodes, Tales of the Jedi was almost immediately met with critical acclaim, with praise towards its animation, writing, and musical score. The show details the origin stories of two primary Prequel era Jedi: Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein).

Each episode follows one of these characters throughout a vital turning point in their lives, from Dooku gradually falling to the Dark side to Ahsoka learning how to defend herself from the same type of attack she’d later experience during Order 66.

Gritty, emotional, and especially heart-wrenching for fans of Star Wars animation, the show has a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Because of this, confirmation of a Tales of the Jedi Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration 2023 was met with much excitement from fans. And now, we have an idea of when we can expect to see the new episodes roll out on Disney+ thanks to a new update.

According to a press release issued by Lucasfilm recapping its Star Wars Celebration 2023 announcements, Tales of the Jedi Season 2 is currently in production and is set to release in 2024.

The animated series will closely follow, or air concurrently with, other Star Wars projects slated for a 2024 release, including the second season of Andor, the third and final season of The Bad Batch, and The Acolyte.

While specific story details have yet to be revealed, Tales of the Jedi‘s sophomore season will likely follow a similar formula to that seen in Season 1. This time around, instead of Count Dooku and Ahsoka, the show could follow other fan-favorite Jedi such as Mace Windu and Plo Koon, or even a Sith like Sheev Palpatine before his corruption by the Dark side.

Season 2 could even give us more backstory into the adventures of a young Anakin Skywalker and his master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. There are seemingly endless options for where showrunners could decide to go in future episodes, and with Lucasfilm’s talented roster of writers and voice actors, Season 2 is bound to be just as captivating as Season 1.

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan, especially when it comes to the franchise’s animated series. It’ll be interesting to see what Filoni and other show creators have in mind for Season 2 and if we can perhaps expect longer, more detailed episodes in the future.

Are you looking forward to more Tales of the Jedi? Let us know what you want to see in Season 2 in the comments below.