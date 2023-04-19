‘Star Wars’ Officially Debuts Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Replacement

Two years after her firing, Star Wars has finally confirmed and debuted who is replacing Gina Carano in The Mandalorian.

Back in 2019, The Mandalorian blasted into homes with the launch of The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular Mandalorian, the bounty hunter Din Djarin, and has since gone on to become one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars galaxy.

The Mandalorian also brought “Baby Yoda” into the world. Grogu has captured hearts across the globe, and the relationship between the small green Force-user and Mando has been a fan-favorite element of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s gritty space Western for the last almost four years.

Alongside Din Djarin and Grogu, many new characters stepped into the Star Wars universe, like Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. There were some familiar faces too, though. The Mandalorian also served as the television show which debuted Nite Owls leader Bo-Katan Kryze and former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (played by Katee Sackhoff and Rosario Dawson, respectively) for the first time in live-action. Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan joined Pascal’s Din Djarin in top-billing for The Mandalorian Season 3, even going so far as to prove the popular TV series is not just about the latter anymore.

As for Ahsoka Tano, Dawson will reprise her role as the character in The Mandalorian spin-off and next chapter of the “Mando-Verse”, Ahsoka from Dave Filoni.

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

But back to those newcomers. The galaxy far, far away welcomed Gina Carano’s Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 1 episode, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”, from director Bryce Dallas Howard. The former MMA and Muay Thai fighter became a popular addition to the cast and frequently appeared throughout the show’s first and second seasons. Carano’s Cara Dune played a vital role in the battle against Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers in the Season 2 finale, which also happened to feature the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Carano’s time in the Star Wars galaxy would be relatively short-lived after a string of problematic social media posts led to her firing from Lucasfilm and ousting from her talent agency, UTA. Carano’s removal from the Star Wars universe garnered as much backlash as her controversial statements did, with both sides of the argument weighing in and hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano frequently trending during the fallout.

The former MMA fighter turned actress eventually ended up working with Ben Shapiro and his controversial news outlet, The Daily Wire. Her films since Star Wars have been widely regarded as flops.

So with The Mandalorian Season 2 finale placing Cara Dune — a former Rebel shock trooper — as a Marshal of the New Republic on the planet Nevarro, all eyes would be on how Favreau and Filoni, and executive producer and now director Rick Famuyiwa, would handle the actress’s dismissal from Lucasfilm.

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 revealed that Marshal Dune had been sent off-world, recruited by the Special Forces after her aid in apprehending Moff Gideon. A later episode alluded to her death and possible replacement. Now, Star Wars has officially confirmed Cara Dune’s replacement in The Mandalorian, debuting the new Marshal of Nevarro.

**Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 24: The Return”**

In the epilogue of the Season 3 finale, Pascal’s Din Djarin is seen approaching Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) with a request to work for the New Republic on a case-by-case basis. This came after the official adoption of Grogu, now Din Grogu, in an official commencement by The Armorer (Emily Swallow) on Mandalore.

While meeting with Teva, Din Djarin acquires the head of an IG-series assassin droid “for parts.” It is later revealed by Din Djarin in front of Greef Karga and a crowd on Nevarro, that IG-11 has been remade and will serve as the new Marshal of Nevarro — the position previously held by Carano’s Cara Dune.

IG-11 first appeared in The Mandalorian Season 1 as a bounty hunter hired to kill Grogu, then simply called the Child, but later served as an ally for Din Djarin, even being made into a mech, IG-12, for Grogu in the third season of the series.

This is the official debut of Cara Dune’s replacement in the Star Wars universe and will go a long way in sealing the story of Dune’s presence in the galaxy far, far away, as well as the story of Gina Carano in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian joins The Book of Boba Fett as part of the “Mando-Verse”, with new Star Wars series additions like Ahsoka and Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew arriving later this year.

Are you happy that IG-11 has replaced Gina Carano in The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!