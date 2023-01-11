Disgraced ‘Mandalorian’ Star Lashes Out, Takes Down Journalist In Viral Tweet

It’s been two years since the infamous firing of Lucasfilm starlet, Gina Carano, from her role as Cara Dune on Disney+’s hit sci-fi drama, The Mandalorian.

And it seems there is still much to say on the matter after a viral interaction online saw Carano lashing out.

The Mandalorian, often dubbed the saving grace of the Star Wars universe, landed on screens back in November 2019 along with the launch of Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

From the minds of Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), The Mandalorian saw Pedro Pascal take on the role of the now fan-favorite Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian. Along with The Child AKA “Baby Yoda”, later discovered as Grogu by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and the introduction of other characters like Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), The Mandalorian quickly became a hit for its neo-Western style and action-packed episodes.

It all seemed to be going well for The Mandalorian. With another season under its belt, and one with appearances from Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, the franchise was on the up following a divisive sequel trilogy entry from The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

But behind the scenes, storms were brewing with Star Wars newcomer Gina Carano. The former MMA fighter had ignited controversy on social media over her views on politics and the COVID-19 pandemic with this eventually leading to her fall from grace. Lucasfilm and Carano’s agency UTA parted ways with the actress, and over the duration of the discourse, teams erupted on both sides of the argument with trends like #WeLoveCaraDune and #FireGinaCarano trending frequently.

And it seems the fire still rages.

In a new thread from Carano, the actress has responded to a journalist’s comment that her latest movie, Terror on the Prairie (2022) from the conservative news outlet The Daily Wire, only made $804 at the box office. Richard Newby, a contributor to The Hollywood Reporter, originally wrote:

“I’ll never stop laughing at the fact that [Gina Carano] could’ve had her own Star Wars series, toys, books, comics, apparel. She was that close. She didn’t just fumble the bag, she dumped it out, put it over her head and cut off her air supply.”

It is this comment that sparked a response from Carano, with the former Mandalorian star saying:

Here is a contributor of @THR who repeatedly joins in an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing me. Are you aware that we released Terror on the Prairie exclusively on the @realDailyWire & you didn’t know that? Or are ignorance & spreading hate your only purpose here?

It’s true that Terror on the Prairie, a film that stars Carano as Hattie McAllister and a film that she also produced, was only released to The Daily Wire subscribers and did not in fact have a wide theatrical release. Carano continues:

I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel.

Carano has stuck to her guns on her views ever since her firing from Lucasfilm, and she continues here by saying she is “not sorry” for her actions. She put out one last tweet, lashing out at the journalist:

The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy.

Carano was lined up for immense success. The now-defunct Rangers of the New Republic was slated to be a vehicle for the former martial arts star following her role in The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2. There is also the growing “Mando-Verse” with shows like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka that could have potentially seen multiple Cara Dune appearances.

Fans will never know the true trajectory of Cara Dune’s story but what remains clear is the divisiveness of the situation and that no matter how much time passes since the incident, there will always be discourse about Carano’s ousting from Star Wars.

Do you think Gina Carano should have been fired? Let us know in the comments down below!