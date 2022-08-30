‘Star Wars’ Fans Mock Gina Carano’s New Breitbart Film

Gina Carano returns to the spotlight after being fired from her role as New Republic Marshal Cara Dune on Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

The trailer for Breitbart-backed My Son Hunter (2022) dropped this week in which Carano plays a secret service agent:

Carano will also star in and produce Terror on the Prairie, a collaboration with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. She claims the project will “take down the Death Star.” Before being replaced by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in season three of The Mandalorian, Carano was offered her own spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic. This series was also canceled.

Star Wars fans were left divided after the Lucasfilm fan-favorite Carano posted controversial coronavirus vaccine memes, COVID-19 misinformation, and memes that many saw as anti-semitic. #WeLoveCaraDune, #FireGinaCarano, and #IStandWithGinaCarano trended on Twitter.

Now, Twitter users are mocking My Son Hunter, with many criticizing the former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter’s choice to stand firm in her controversial political beliefs instead of deleting offensive social media posts. A reporter for Forbes, Paul Tassi, wrote:

In 1.5 years Gina Carano has gone from being on the verge of getting her own Mandalorian spin-off to starring in a Breitbart-made Hunter Biden movie

In 1.5 years Gina Carano has gone from being on the verge of getting her own Mandalorian spin-off to starring in a Breitbart-made Hunter Biden movie https://t.co/kGQkvMOOEN pic.twitter.com/i9Fu7UdtTb — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 27, 2022

@geekguttertrash responded to one of Carano’s Tweets, trolling the “canceled” actress:

