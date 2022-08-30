‘Star Wars’ Fans Mock Gina Carano’s New Breitbart Film

Gina Carano returns to the spotlight after being fired from her role as New Republic Marshal Cara Dune on Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
The trailer for Breitbart-backed My Son Hunter (2022) dropped this week in which Carano plays a secret service agent:
Carano will also star in and produce Terror on the Prairie, a collaboration with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. She claims the project will “take down the Death Star.” Before being replaced by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in season three of The Mandalorian, Carano was offered her own spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic. This series was also canceled.
Star Wars fans were left divided after the Lucasfilm fan-favorite Carano posted controversial coronavirus vaccine memes, COVID-19 misinformation, and memes that many saw as anti-semitic. #WeLoveCaraDune, #FireGinaCarano, and #IStandWithGinaCarano trended on Twitter.
Now, Twitter users are mocking My Son Hunter, with many criticizing the former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter’s choice to stand firm in her controversial political beliefs instead of deleting offensive social media posts. A reporter for Forbes, Paul Tassi, wrote:
In 1.5 years Gina Carano has gone from being on the verge of getting her own Mandalorian spin-off to starring in a Breitbart-made Hunter Biden movie
— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 27, 2022
@geekguttertrash responded to one of Carano’s Tweets, trolling the “canceled” actress:
Thanks for reminding me, I have to pirate your new Daily Wire movie and lmao at your horrible acting.
— Nic isn’t here🌞🌝🌚 (@geekguttertrash) August 30, 2022
Many wondered if Carano ever questioned the future of her career. @johnhood4444 said:
“I was once part of a literal billion dollar franchise with the most mid acting possible and now I’m letting an old man fondle me in a fake mockumentary. This is a fantastic career path”
— 🏳️🌈Homosimpian🏳️⚧️ (@johnhood4444) August 28, 2022
One Twitter user even alleged that they had a change of heart after looking back at what Carano said online. From @darksteve77:
I used to believe her getting fired was her getting “cancelled” by the “woke mob,” and I’m ashamed to say that I used to defend everything she said, even if I didn’t agree with it. However, looking back, I realize that her getting fired from Star Wars was entirely her fault.
— Surreal (@Darksteve77) August 27, 2022
My Son Hunter streams on September 7.
What do you think of Gina Carano’s new career path?