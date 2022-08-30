‘Star Wars’ Fans Mock Gina Carano’s New Breitbart Film

in Entertainment, Movies, Star Wars

Posted on by Jess Colopy 17 Comments
Gina Carano dressed as a secret service agent, smiling in front of an actor portraying Joe Biden.

Credit: mysonhunter.com

Gina Carano returns to the spotlight after being fired from her role as New Republic Marshal Cara Dune on  Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. 

The trailer for Breitbart-backed My Son Hunter (2022) dropped this week in which Carano plays a secret service agent:

Carano will also star in and produce Terror on the Prairiea collaboration with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. She claims the project will “take down the Death Star.” Before being replaced by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in season three of The MandalorianCarano was offered her own spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic. This series was also canceled.

Related: ‘Mandalorian’ Star Pedro Pascal Supports Gina Carano

Star Wars fans were left divided after the Lucasfilm fan-favorite Carano posted controversial coronavirus vaccine memes, COVID-19 misinformation, and memes that many saw as anti-semitic. #WeLoveCaraDune#FireGinaCarano, and #IStandWithGinaCarano trended on Twitter.

gina carano mandalorian premiere
Credit: ABC

Now, Twitter users are mocking My Son Hunter, with many criticizing the former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter’s choice to stand firm in her controversial political beliefs instead of deleting offensive social media posts. A reporter for Forbes, Paul Tassi, wrote:

In 1.5 years Gina Carano has gone from being on the verge of getting her own Mandalorian spin-off to starring in a Breitbart-made Hunter Biden movie

@geekguttertrash responded to one of Carano’s Tweets, trolling the “canceled” actress:

Thanks for reminding me, I have to pirate your new Daily Wire movie and lmao at your horrible acting.

Many wondered if Carano ever questioned the future of her career. @johnhood4444 said:

“I was once part of a literal billion dollar franchise with the most mid acting possible and now I’m letting an old man fondle me in a fake mockumentary. This is a fantastic career path” 

One Twitter user even alleged that they had a change of heart after looking back at what Carano said online. From @darksteve77:

I used to believe her getting fired was her getting “cancelled” by the “woke mob,” and I’m ashamed to say that I used to defend everything she said, even if I didn’t agree with it. However, looking back, I realize that her getting fired from Star Wars was entirely her fault.

My Son Hunter streams on September 7.

What do you think of Gina Carano’s new career path? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

View Comments (17)