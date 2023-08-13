Fans Celebrate Gina Carano and Elon Musk’s Battle With ‘Star Wars’

It seems that Gina Carano is not done with her battle against Star Wars and the Walt Disney Company. In fact, she’s looking for help from a polarizing corporate figure: Elon Musk.

Gina Carano is one of the most controversial Star Wars actors in the franchise’s history. When she debuted in The Mandalorian (2019-present) as Cara Dune, fans were ecstatic. Dune was an awesome character who could kick butt and crack jokes. The character was immensely popular, leading to Cara Dune returning in The Mandalorian season two.

However, things changed after she posted a visceral Tweet comparing modern liberals “canceling” conservatives to Nazi soldiers who would “round up thousands of Jews.” This led to immediate backlash from fans around the world, and Lucasfilm dismissed Carano from the show.

While this has caused her to receive job offerings from Ben Shapiro for The Daily Wire and starring roles in smaller conservative films, Gina Carano’s star still hasn’t shown as bright as it did in her Star Wars days. However, she may have found an ally to help her get revenge on the Walt Disney Company: Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Gina Carano Answers Elon Musk’s Call

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Officially Debuts Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Replacement

Twitter owner Elon Musk has become one of the most polarizing figures in recent history. Not does it appear that he is purposefully trying to tank the popular social media platform, but Musk has also become increasingly outspoken on everything from pronouns to artificial intelligence. He’s even gone so far as to challenge Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight.

The Tesla Motors founder has become particularly enamored with free speech. In a recent Tweet, Musk declared to Twitter users, “If you were unfairly treated by your employee due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No Limit. Please let us know.”

I think I qualify. ☺️ https://t.co/t2MryUFLtS — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 6, 2023

Related: Gina Carano Threatens Lawsuit Against Disney For “Unfair” Firing

This led to responses from both sides of the social aisle, with fans of the Tesla CEO praising the move and his critics saying it is a waste of time. One person who stood out was Gina Carano, who Retweeted Musk and said, “I think I qualify.” Naturally, fans of them both agreed.

Fans Want Them To Take On ‘Star Wars’ and Disney

Related: Disney Sends Warning Message to Billionaire Elon Musk

While no official team-up has been confirmed, fans were already salivating at the idea. Multiple of Carano’s followers jumped in, tagging Musk and declaring that since she was the “one that started it all” and the “ultimate example” of people who have been fired for their political opinions.

What was especially surprising is that there were no dissenting opinions. Usually, on Twitter, you see multiple points of view on every post. However, for both Gina Carano and Elon Musk, it was almost impossible to find a single reply or retweet that is against the team-up. While there are many reasons for this, including everyone agreeing with them or either person deleting any dissenting opinions, it’s most likely that their biggest critics don’t even care anymore and think it’s just not worth it.

In all honesty, this could be most dangerous for Disney. While this lawsuit would more than likely go nowhere, Elon Musk and Gina Carano have much less to lose in this situation. It would only strengthen the support they receive from their fans while Disney would continue to be attacked for being “too woke.” Ultimately, this is just another lawsuit that would damage Disney in the eyes of conservatives.

Do you think Gina Carano has grounds to sue the Walt Disney Company? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!