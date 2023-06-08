Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ Season 4 Goes on Hiatus

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin might not be seen in his own series, The Mandalorian, for quite some time after recent setbacks.

The Mandalorian Season 3 opened many doors for Din Djarin and his quest going forward. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and The Armorer (Emily Swallow) united Mandalorians to retake their homeworld. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is dead, and the iconic characters can go on adventures to hunt down the Empire.

While the season ended on a happy note, it left much room for Jon Favreau to tell a brand new story with the character. Din Djarin no longer has to worry about Gideon or trying to make it back to Mandalore. He has these things now. His people will thrive in their homeworld. The Empire has been defeated, but the series did tease that Thrawn’s return is imminent.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will directly handle these events, and Din Djarin might appear in the series, but the real question is, what will happen with Mandalorian Season 4? Where can the story go? Rick Famuyiwa can’t answer any questions about what to expect storywise. Still, the director did talk in a recent podcast about what to expect in Season 4 and how the season might need a few years to get everything straightened out:

“I mean, we’ll see. Again, we’ll see. I don’t have any insight on the schedule, but it’s such an undertaking to put these seasons together and I think, because of the way we shoot it, and how the StageCraft plays into it, a lot of stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived in prep, and you don’t necessarily have the luxury to start shooting, and say, ‘Okay, we’ll figure this out later.'”

Famuyiwa shares how the series must work around all the other Disney+ projects using the same space/equipment and how it can be like a jigsaw puzzle. Favreau has the scripts written, but there are so many details left to figure out before filming can start. Unlike some series, series like The Mandalorian need a lot of time planning scenes far in advance to build props and figure out how to show certain settings visually.

While Favreau’s scripts are written, it’s unclear if the series will continue to see more setbacks due to the Writer’s Strike. Several series have been delayed, and if The Mandalorian continues to have more setbacks, it’s possible that the series might not happen for another couple of years, leaving fans without the iconic duo for some time.

