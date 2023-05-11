Katee Sackhoff Reveals if She Would Recreate Her Controversial ‘Clone Wars’ Scene

Katee Sackhoff is one of the rare occasions where a voice actor is allowed to inhabit the role they portray in animation. Thankfully, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni allowed Sackhoff to continue to portray Bo-Katan Kryze, as she has been fantastic. With the inclusion of Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Sackhoff was asked if she would recreate the controversial meeting between Bo-Katan and Ahsoka in The Clone Wars cartoon.

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have teamed up with one another to create something extraordinary. Since the first episode of The Mandalorian aired on Disney+, the Star Wars world has been forever changed. This has been proven by the two creators harkening back to the original trilogy and connecting storylines that were first cultivated in the 1970s.

This grand universe has been blending the original Star Wars trilogy, all animated shows, and more into an incredibly cohesive universe that has left fans reeling.

One of the best things about this now-shared universe is bringing in some voice actors that appeared as their animation counterparts. Katee Sackhoff has been one of them and has done a spectacular job of portraying Bo-Katan Kryze. Though her live-action efforts have been fantastic, she did start as a character introduced during The Clone Wars cartoon, which Dave Filoni worked extensively on.

Though some characters and moments have been brought over from the cartoon, Katee Sackhoff has stated whether she would try and pitch the recreation of the inevitable meeting of Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano.

Katee Sackhoff Shoots Down Scene

Katee Sackhoff joined the Steve Varley YouTube show when he asked if she would want to recreate her character meeting Ahsoka and the controversial happening that occurred.

During the first time that both characters meet, Ahsoka pretends to be the wife of a member of the Death Watch. While Bo-Katan interrogates this Mandalorian, she smacks Ahsoka on the butt. While the moment could be seen as innocent, it is something many would have an issue with.

Steve Varley asked Katee Sackhoff if she thinks that Bo-Katan would attempt to replicate this moment when she runs into the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano.

According to Sackhoff, “You know, it’s funny. It’s one of those things that… you can’t always portray characters that are morally perfect. They live in this gray world. Would I slap another woman on the butt? Probably not.”

We would argue that this is the correct choice, as it could be seen as a sexually inappropriate situation should Bo-Katan randomly smack the butt of Ahsoka Tano the moment they see one another again. Sackhoff did mention it would be “kind of cheeky” if the characters mentioned that moment.

We are unsure if Bo-Katan will ever encounter Ahsoka in the live-action world. Still, we imagine they will meet with Dave Filoni working on a movie that will combine The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

