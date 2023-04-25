Katee Sackhoff Shares Crucial Reason For Controversial ‘Mandalorian’ Direction

Katee Sackhoff is now the leader of Mandalore, and while the series, The Mandalorian usually is about Din Djarin and Grogu, Disney made an exception, and the actress shares why.

Star Wars has been about a lot of things over the years, but each project has done a great job exploring different parts of the franchise. The Mandalorian was no exception, but in some ways, the series has gone a bit over the top with some of its cameos. For instance, Din Djarin’s unexpected cameo in The Book of Boba Fett shocked fans and took over the internet, but it hurt Temuera Morrison, who was no longer the star of his own show.

Lucasfilm did this so that Grogu and Mando would get back together after an emotional finale for The Mandalorian Season 2 and it left Morrison waiting for a call that never came from Disney. Now, Season 3 jumps off with a new story focused on one thing. Rebuilding Mandalore and not only does Din Djarin do this, but he faces the Empire one more time.

Fans had problems with the direction of Season 3 because, just like Boba Fett, Din Djarin became less of the focus as Bo-Katan was now the leader of the Mandalorians with the Darksaber. Season 3 also decided to quickly tell the story of the Empire in a final couple of episodes, and the pacing for the series felt a little off which was okay for some, but other fans weren’t happy.

After Star Wars Celebration, fans know that Lucasfilm has plans for more than just The Mandalorian and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka because Dave Filoni is set to direct a film that will culminate the events happening between all of the shows.

According to Katee Sackhoff speaking in a recent interview, the actress sees these projects building up to a big event which is Filoni’s movie, and that Season 3 did a lot of setup for that big moment:

“These three shows go together you know Mandalorian,Ahsoka,Book of Boba Fett all go together and this season was all about setting something up for the greater good of the entire story” -Katee Sackhoff

While fans do know that Ahoska will directly tie into Filoni’s movie, Boba Fett’s role in the “Mandoverse” is tough to understand as the character would be a great asset. Still, the series with Morrison didn’t leave much room for him to return elsewhere in Star Wars. Fans are hopeful for a Season 2 to make amends for the actor and character, but it’s hard to know what will happen.

For right now, fans can hope for the best and know that actresses like Katee Sackhoff aren’t going anywhere since Bo-Katan will continue to be a huge character in the Star Wars universe and might once again steal the spotlight from Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

