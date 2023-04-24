Chris Evans Says His New Movie Mimics the Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Romance Ever

Everyone is used to seeing Chris Evans as the savior, as he spent many years protecting the world as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, he is set to take a back seat in Ghosted, his new romantic comedy/action movie with Ana de Armas. Evans also compared the romance in this new venture to the greatest Star Wars pairing ever.

Ghosted is a new movie that can be streamed on AppleTV+ that thrusts Chris Evans into the world of espionage. However, instead of being heroic, he is a bumbling fool who is head over heels in love with Ana de Armas. Evans portrays Cole Turner, a far less daring man who strikes up the courage to ask out Sadie Rhodes (Ana de Armas).

Rhodes and Turner share a storybook romance, leading Cole to fall for her, only he experiences what most people do these days. Sadie “ghosts” him, as she does not respond to his messages for weeks. Cole is then convinced that he will do the most romantic thing ever: going to London to find her. He finds Sadie works for the CIA, and he has now been pinned as a target for the mission she is on.

Chris Evans was speaking to Entertainment Weekly when he dropped the inspiration for the romance that his and Armas’ characters share. Evans says, “From lovers to enemies to lovers, that’s the real fun journey. It’s very Han Solo-Princess Leia. While they’re arguing, they’re flirting. I love that part, the rhythm of it; the dance is what makes it so charming.”

That is some high praise, as the love story of Han Solo and Leia Organa is one of the most storied in cinema. We are unsure if Evans or Armas plan to deliver a line like Han Solo does when he responds to Leia saying she loves him with the classic “I know,” but we hope that Evans is just as charming.

From the trailers, it is interesting that Chris Evans is not the suave “save the world” type and instead leaves all the action to Ana de Armas. Evans also commented on this fact. “It was great. I mean, we’ve all seen Ana be badass; she was so good in No Time to Die. It was nice to be the damsel in distress. It was nice to need saving — primarily because I didn’t have to sweat during the action sequences.”

The usual case is that Chris Evans is in the big choreographed fight sequences, but this time, he looks like he is just entirely in the way. It’s great that he is taking a back seat and allowing himself to push away from being typecast as the hero. Ana de Armas has been in action films before, and with Ghosted and Ballerina, she is continuing that trend.

Ghosted can be streamed on AppleTV+ right now, and Chris Evans and Ana de Armas combine dating in the 21st century with action and a romance that is apparently on the same level as Star Wars’ greatest.

